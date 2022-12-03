Spice Girl Mel B Dubs James Corden The 'Biggest D**khead' In Hollywood: 'He Hasn't Been Very Nice'

Spice Girl Mel B gave fans what they really, really wanted this week, dubbing late-night TV host James Corden the “biggest d**khead” in Hollywood.

On Friday, December 2, the “Spice Up Your Life” artist appeared on popular U.K. talk series The Big Narstie Show, where she got candid about which celebrities are less than pleasant — a list prominently featuring the eponymous Late, Late Show star.

“There’s a few. James Corden, Geri Halliwell, Jessie J and me,” she quipped before detailing that the famous funny man’s notoriously sour attitude seemingly swayed her sentiments.