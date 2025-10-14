Donald Trump Teased by Canadian Prime Minister After Accidentally Calling Him 'President': 'Glad You Upgraded Me'
Oct. 14 2025, Published 1:53 p.m. ET
Donald Trump is having trouble keeping the term "prime minister" in his vocabulary.
The president of the United States once again mistakingly called the leader of Canada "president" instead of his correct title while speaking at the Middle East summit on Monday, October 13.
After delivering his remarks and dismissing the press from a podium, Trump shook hands with world leaders as the cameras continued rolling.
Donald Trump Corrected by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney
Trump's microphone was still on as he was approached by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney — who teased the POTUS for calling him the wrong title.
"Well, I’m glad you upgraded me to president," Carney joked while laughing.
Trump briefly paused before realizing Carney had been referring to his mistake.
Donald Trump Used to Call Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau 'Governor'
Trump proceeded to playfully hit Carney in the arm as he smiled and quipped, "At least I didn’t say governor."
The U.S. commander-in-chief had been referring to the several times he called Carney’s predecessor, Justin Trudeau, "governor" while wildly campaigning to make Canada the 51st state of America.
Trump notably stopped discussing the idea of adding Canada to the U.S. ever since Carney was elected into the position.
"It was a pleasure to have dinner the other night with Governor Justin Trudeau of the Great State of Canada. I look forward to seeing the Governor again soon so that we may continue our in depth talks on Tariffs and Trade, the results of which will be truly spectacular for all! DJT," Trump declared via Truth Social in December 2024.
On another occasion, the Republican politician posted, "For anyone who is interested, I also told Governor Justin Trudeau of Canada that he largely caused the problems we have with them because of his Weak Border Policies, which allowed tremendous amounts of Fentanyl, and Illegal Aliens, to pour into the United States. These Policies are responsible for the death of many people!"
Donald Trump Completes Phase 1 of His Peace Plan in Middle East
Trump's banter with Carney came after he spoke for almost 30 minutes following the signing of a Gaza ceasefire deal in Egypt — marking phase one of his peace plan in the Middle East.
When addressing Canada, Trump said, "The president called, and he wanted to know if it’s worthwhile [to attend the summit]."
He additionally referred to Carney directly as "Mr. President."
Trump's work in the Middle East is far from finished.
After returning to Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, October 14, the president took to Truth Social to acknowledge the return of the 20 remaining living Israeli hostages who had been held in Gaza since being kidnapped during a terrorist attack at Nova Music Festival near Kibbutz Re'im in southern Israel.
"ALL TWENTY HOSTAGES ARE BACK AND FEELING AS GOOD AS CAN BE EXPECTED. A big burden has been lifted, but the job IS NOT DONE. THE DEAD HAVE NOT BEEN RETURNED, AS PROMISED! Phase Two begins right NOW!!! President DJT," he exclaimed in a post shared on Tuesday afternoon.