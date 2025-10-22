Melania Trump Hit With Legal Complaint From Journalist Michael Wolff After Threatening $1 Billion Lawsuit Over Jeffrey Epstein Comments

Article continues below advertisement

Melania Trump has found herself in a legal battle against journalist Michael Wolff after threatening him with a $1 billion lawsuit. The first lady of the United States was slapped with a legal complaint filed by the Fire and Fury author on Tuesday, October 21, accusing Trump of threatening libel action as a way to silence him. Wolff claimed Trump sent him a threat letter warning he'd be sued for $1 billion in damages if he didn't apologize by Tuesday for the "false, defamatory, disparaging, misleading and inflammatory statements" he made to The Daily Beast about the wife of Donald Trump's connection to late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

In court documents obtained by a news publication, Michael's attorney argued the reporter was simply doing his job "diligently" by asking "important questions that deserve inquiry." The legal filing claimed Michael had been brainstorming a potential book about the disgraced financier and his trafficking scheme. He also accused Melania of "deliberately and maliciously" interfering with his publishing contract by defaming him in public statements surrounding his forthcoming book The Art of Her Deal: The Untold Story of Melania Trump (Redux).

Michael Wolff Claims Trumps 'Threaten Those Who Speak Against Them'

"Mrs. Trump and her ‘unitary executive’ husband along with their MAGA myrmidons have made a practice of threatening those who speak against them with costly SLAPP actions in order to silence their speech, to intimidate their critics generally and to extract unjustified payments and North Korea style confession and apologies," Wolff's legal complaint read. It continued, "These threatened legal actions are designed to create a climate of fear in the nation so that people cannot freely or confidently exercise their First Amendment rights. The threats are also intended to shut down legitimate inquiry into the Epstein matter which the Trumps and their collaborators have at every turn sought to impede and suppress."

As a result of his legal filing, Wolff is seeking coverage of legal fees, as well as compensatory and punitive damages. Wolff's attorney insisted in the court documents that Melania's claims "impede and chill future reporting and writing that Mr. Wolff has committed to doing regarding Epstein, Mr. Trump and Mrs. Trump." "In many respects that is the primary purpose of these claims," the complaint read.

What Did Michael Wolff Say About Melania Trump?

