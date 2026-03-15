Michael Wolff Sues Melania Trump Amid Controversial Claims

Article continues below advertisement

Michael Wolff, the biographer known for his critical portrayal of President Donald Trump, has filed a lawsuit against First Lady Melania Trump. Michael’s legal action comes after Melania allegedly threatened to retaliate against him for his claims linking her to the late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Author Michael Wolff has filed a lawsuit against Melania Trump.

Article continues below advertisement

In October 2025, Michael initiated the lawsuit under the anti-SLAPP law, which protects individuals' First Amendment rights. He stated that his claims about Melania's connection to Jeffrey, which she vehemently denies, prompted her threats. “Michael Wolff was threatened by Melania because of him telling about her relationship with Epstein!” one source claimed.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The case follows threats from Melania Trump over claims linking her to Jeffrey Epstein.

Article continues below advertisement

Michael asserts that he has credible information about Melania’s actual residence, which contradicts the assertions made by her and Donald’s legal representatives. He argues that the evidence presented to prove her residency in Florida is insufficient. “The only evidence that they so far have indicated that they have to argue that she is a Florida resident, is this driver’s license,” Michael explained.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Michael Wolff filed the lawsuit under an anti-SLAPP law protecting free speech.

Article continues below advertisement

The controversy intensified with the release of a documentary titled Melania, directed by Brett Ratner. This film allegedly highlights Melania’s aspirations to establish a life in New York, suggesting a desire to distance herself from her husband. Reports indicate that she aims to build her own brand while navigating the complexities of her marriage to Donald.

Article continues below advertisement

Complicating the legal proceedings, Trump’s legal team insists that all communications pertaining to the lawsuit must go through them. However, they have refused to accept the lawsuit from Michael’s legal team, directing them to serve Melania directly. Attempts to deliver the lawsuit to her New York residence were met with resistance, as building staff confirmed her presence but declined to accept the legal papers.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The dispute also involves questions about Melania Trump’s legal residence.