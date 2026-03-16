Michael Wolff's Lawsuit Against Melania Trump Shakes Donald Trump

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Michael Wolff, the biographer known for his controversial takes on Donald Trump, has filed a lawsuit against First Lady Melania Trump. This legal move has left the president visibly unsettled, according to Michael. “I am under his skin with this Melania lawsuit,” Michael stated, revealing the tension that has developed between him and Donald.

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Source: MEGA Author Michael Wolff has filed a lawsuit against Melania Trump.

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Michael’s lawsuit stems from Melania's threats to sue him for $1 billion over comments he made regarding her alleged connections to Jeffrey Epstein. Michael argues that he is exercising his right to free speech under the law. On the “Inside Trump’s Head” podcast, he emphasized that Donald’s anxiety about the Epstein files was evident on February 16. Donald responded to the situation by declaring, “I have nothing to hide. I’ve been exonerated. I have nothing to do with Jeffrey Epstein.” He further claimed that Michael had conspired with Jeffrey to damage his reputation.

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Source: MEGA The case follows Melania Trump's threat to sue him for $1 billion over comments about Jeffrey Epstein.

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Michael has indicated that if Donald follows through with his threats to sue him, he will utilize his subpoena powers to compel both Donald and Melania to testify under oath regarding their relationship with Jeffrey. “This lawsuit is a problem for them,” Michael remarked, suggesting that the Trump family has miscalculated the legal ramifications of their actions.

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Source: MEGA The biographer warned that Donald and Melania Trump could be forced to testify under oath.

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The Trump name appears in the Epstein files over 5,300 times, as reported by The New York Times. Michael explained that the president’s fixation on the lawsuit indicates a deeper concern about its potential impact. “He’s kind of focused in on that, and when he focuses in on things, actually, he has an antenna for what is true,” Michael noted.

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Source: MEGA Michael Wolff said the lawsuit protects his free speech rights.

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In a twist, Michael disclosed that he had communicated with Jeffrey prior to the financier's death in 2019. As the 2028 elections approach, he has released documents showing that Jeffrey referred to himself as Donald’s “best friend.” Despite the president’s consistent denials of any close relationship, evidence suggests otherwise, including multiple instances of Donald flying on Jeffrey’s private jet.