Melania Trump Charmed by Smitten Young Man During Valentine's Day Event

Melania Trump recently participated in a Valentine’s Day celebration at the Children’s Inn at the National Institutes of Health (NIH), where she engaged with children facing rare and serious diseases. During the event, a young man caught the attention of social media with his repeated flirting toward the first lady.

Source: MEGA Melania Trump visited the Children’s Inn at the NIH for Valentine’s Day.

The young man complimented Melania, saying, “It’s kinda hard to think straight when you’re looking at perfection in the eyes.” Melania smiled and responded, “He is a charmer, isn’t he?” The young gentleman continued his flattery, referring to Melania as a “queen.” He stated, “I don’t play chess, but I know a queen when I see one.” This further delighted Melania, who humorously warned that girls need to “watch out.”

'I don't play chess, but I know a QUEEN when I see one' — man tries to sweet talk Melania Trump pic.twitter.com/cLZGoee0Oi — RT (@RT_com) February 11, 2026

The official Office of the First Lady shared highlights from the event on X. They wrote, “Love reveals itself in many forms, especially in the hardest moments of care and compassion. The Children’s Inn provides important support to children who have been diagnosed with rare and serious diseases.”

Source: MEGA A young attendee repeatedly flirted with her during the event.

Summarizing her experience, Melania stated, “Returning to NIH, The Children’s Inn, is a special reminder of the warmth that exists here year-round thanks to the profound resilience of these young people and the dedication of those working to provide comfort, hope, and support during clinical trials. I wish them all a very happy Valentine’s Day.”

Source: MEGA The exchange quickly went viral online.

In a separate instance, Melania faced questions regarding her documentary. A reporter asked her why she utilized an official White House event for promotion. Melania responded, “This is not a promotion. We are here celebrating the release of the hostages of Aviva [Siegel] and Keith [Siegel]. They called me, they said they would like to come over to thank me and to, uh, give, uh, hugs, and that’s why we are here. It’s nothing to do with promotion.”

Source: MEGA The first lady laughed and called the young man a charmer.