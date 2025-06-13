or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Couples > Melania Trump
OK LogoCOUPLES

Melania Trump 'Clearly Uncomfortable' With Her Husband's Attempt to Flatter Her at White House Picnic

Photo of Donald and Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald and Melania Trump attended the White House Picnic.

By:

June 13 2025, Published 4:42 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Melania Trump appeared "uncomfortable" alongside her husband, former President Donald Trump, at the White House on Thursday, June 12.

As the couple welcomed members of Congress and their families to the annual Congressional Picnic, observers couldn't help but notice the first lady’s interactions — or lack thereof — with her presidential partner.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump's Awkward Flattery

melania trump clearly uncomfortable husband flatter white house picnic
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump praised Melania during his speech.

Things kicked off smoothly when Donald referred to her as “our magnificent first lady” during his opening remarks, earning her a smile and a light elbow touch. However, the atmosphere shifted noticeably when he praised her efforts on the Take It Down Act — a piece of punishable legislation addressing revenge p--- — when Melania’s expression seemed to dim, losing that spark of enthusiasm.

While Donald thanked Melania for “protecting our youth from exploitation,” she offered only six claps, a smile and perhaps the faintest glint of eye contact. As her husband continued, that smile began to harden, with her hands clasped tightly at her chest. Many critics on social media claimed the first lady was "clearly uncomfortable" and conveyed a tension in the air.

“I want to thank you Melania,” Donald said. “When I saw that bill pass, bipartisan, I said, ‘You know, I think you’re gonna take my job Melania’... we don’t get so much bipartisan.”

“She didn’t know why, she said `Why is that?’ I said, ‘There is no reason for it, but you did it, congratulations, it’s a great job,’” he continued.

Finally, when it became clear that he was done, she relaxed her lips and her hands, realizing that her smile was veering quickly into actually just baring her teeth.

Article continues below advertisement

Melania's Mission

MORE ON:
Melania Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

melania trump clearly uncomfortable husband flatter white house picnic
Source: MEGA

Several families attended the White House Picnic.

Last month, Melania warned that AI and social media are “digital candy” for the next generation.

The first lady said they are “sweet, addictive and engineered to have an impact on the cognitive development of our children."

She added, “These new technologies can be weaponized, shape beliefs and, sadly, affect emotions and even be deadly.”

Melania's 'Hybrid Work Lifestyle'

melania trump clearly uncomfortable husband flatter white house picnic
Source: MEGA

Online critics pointed out how Melania Trump was 'clearly uncomfortable' at the event.

In the past, Melania has also been vocal about her intention to partake in a "hybrid work lifestyle," spending significantly less time within the political nucleus of Washington, D.C.

Typically enjoying a secluded life in Palm Beach, Fla., Melania’s presence in D.C. has excited her followers, with fans buzzing about her back-to-back sightings in June.

Just one day ago, she was seen at the Kennedy Center for a performance of Les Misérables alongside her husband, the Vice President J.D. Vance, his wife, Usha Vance, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his wife, Cheryl Hines. Dressed to impress, Melania flaunted a radiant look with freshly highlighted hair, a crisp white button-up shirt and floral print trousers from Dolce & Gabbana.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.