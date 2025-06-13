Melania Trump 'Clearly Uncomfortable' With Her Husband's Attempt to Flatter Her at White House Picnic

Things kicked off smoothly when Donald referred to her as “our magnificent first lady” during his opening remarks, earning her a smile and a light elbow touch. However, the atmosphere shifted noticeably when he praised her efforts on the Take It Down Act — a piece of punishable legislation addressing revenge p--- — when Melania’s expression seemed to dim, losing that spark of enthusiasm.

While Donald thanked Melania for “protecting our youth from exploitation,” she offered only six claps, a smile and perhaps the faintest glint of eye contact. As her husband continued, that smile began to harden, with her hands clasped tightly at her chest. Many critics on social media claimed the first lady was "clearly uncomfortable" and conveyed a tension in the air.

“I want to thank you Melania,” Donald said. “When I saw that bill pass, bipartisan, I said, ‘You know, I think you’re gonna take my job Melania’... we don’t get so much bipartisan.”

“She didn’t know why, she said `Why is that?’ I said, ‘There is no reason for it, but you did it, congratulations, it’s a great job,’” he continued.

Finally, when it became clear that he was done, she relaxed her lips and her hands, realizing that her smile was veering quickly into actually just baring her teeth.