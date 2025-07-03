Melania Trump 'Needs to Go!': Petition to Deport Donald Trump's Wife Goes Viral as President Cracks Down on Immigration

As Donald Trump ramps up his mass deportation efforts, a petition has arisen asking for his wife, Melania Trump, who was born in Slovenia, to be deported.

The petition, entitled, “Deport Melania, Melania's parents and Barron in the first round of deportations!” says the following: “Since Trump wants to deport naturalized citizens, I believe it is only fair that Melania and her parents are on the first boat out. In addition, Melania’s anchor baby, Barron, should be forced to leave as well because we know that his mother's mother was born in a different country. That is part of the criteria that Trump is putting into place. Your mother's mother has to have been born in the United States and we know Melania's mother was born elsewhere. If it's good for one, it's good for all! There should be no exceptions! On the first boat or flight out!”