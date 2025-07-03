Melania Trump 'Needs to Go!': Petition to Deport Donald Trump's Wife Goes Viral as President Cracks Down on Immigration
As Donald Trump ramps up his mass deportation efforts, a petition has arisen asking for his wife, Melania Trump, who was born in Slovenia, to be deported.
The petition, entitled, “Deport Melania, Melania's parents and Barron in the first round of deportations!” says the following: “Since Trump wants to deport naturalized citizens, I believe it is only fair that Melania and her parents are on the first boat out. In addition, Melania’s anchor baby, Barron, should be forced to leave as well because we know that his mother's mother was born in a different country. That is part of the criteria that Trump is putting into place. Your mother's mother has to have been born in the United States and we know Melania's mother was born elsewhere. If it's good for one, it's good for all! There should be no exceptions! On the first boat or flight out!”
'Melania Needs to Go!'
“It is important that this is done to show that it is not a matter of favoritism,” the petition added. “If this is truly about national security, then Melania needs to go!”
To date, the petition has garnered over 6,500 signatures. Melania was born in Slovenia in 1970 and moved to New York in 1996. She became a U.S. citizen 10 years later.
Jasmine Crockett Went After Melania Trump
As OK! reported, Texas Representative Jasmine Crockett went after Melania during a House hearing on bringing integrity back into the visa process.
She challenged her Republican colleagues on the Immigration Integrity, Security, and Enforcement Subcommittee, asking why they didn’t have a concern about a lack of integrity “when it came to the president’s family.”
Jasmine revealed Melania came to the U.S. under an Einstein visa, something used for people who have won a Pulitzer, Oscar or Olympic award. It can also be used for highly acclaimed people in their field.
An Einstein Visa
“Let me tell you how you receive an Einstein visa,” she shared. “You’re supposed to have some sort of significant achievement, like being awarded a Nobel Peace Prize or a Pulitzer, being an Olympic medalist, or having other sustained extraordinary abilities and success in sciences, arts, education, business, or athletics. Last time I checked the first lady had none of those accolades under her belt.”
“It doesn’t take an Einstein to see that the math ain’t mathin’ here,” she added.
Maxine Waters Called for Melania to Be Deported
Earlier this year, Congresswoman Maxine Waters called for Melania to be deported, saying Donald should “look at” her records.
"We don't know whether or not her parents were documented,” Maxine added. “And maybe we better just take a look. If he wants to start looking so closely to find those who were born here and their parents were undocumented, maybe he ought to first look at Melania.”