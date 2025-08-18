JFK's Grandson Takes Aim at Melania Trump as He Mocks Her Message to Vladimir Putin in Cheap Wig

Article continues below advertisement

Jack Schlossberg, John F. Kennedy’s grandson, mocked Melania Trump's message to Vladimir Putin while donning a cheap wig. In the video clip, Schlossberg imitated Trump’s Slovenian accent, reading the note she sent to Putin aloud, captioning his post, “Message from our beautiful First Lady — THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER — we want peace!”

Melania Trump's Letter to Vladimir Putin

"Every child shares the same quiet dreams in their heart, whether born randomly into a nation's rustic countryside or a magnificent city center. They dream of love, possibility, and safety from danger," Trump’s letter said. "A simple yet profound concept, Mr. Putin, as I am sure you agree, is that each generation's descendants begin their lives with a purity — an innocence which stands above geography, government, and ideology," she continued. Trump noted some children “are forced to carry a quiet laughter, untouched by the darkness around them,” which she called “a silent defiance against the forces that can potentially claim their future.”

Source: MEGA Melania Trump said Vladimir Putin protecting kids would 'serve humanity itself.'

She then told Putin protecting kids would “do more than serve Russia alone,” as it would “serve humanity itself.” "Such a bold idea transcends all human division, and you, Mr. Putin, are fit to implement this vision with a stroke of the pen today," she concluded. “It is time.”

Jack Schlossberg's Thoughts on Melania Trump's Letter to Vladimir Putin

Source: @jackuno/Instagram Jack Schlossberg called Melania Trump's letter to Vladimir Putin 'confusing.'

Schlossberg added his own thoughts at the end of his video. “I don’t think it made any sense,” he shared. “I don’t think it said anything besides melodic laughter and that she is calling on Putin to end the war. Interesting. Maybe she can talk to somebody who can do something about that.” Schlossberg added it was a “very confusing” letter and message, but it’s “not that confusing of a conflict in Ukraine.” After his video, Schlossberg took to X to share, “Remember—It was REALLY HARD to get rid of NAPOLEON I think the current US regime might be in power for quite a while But, I LOVE attrition!! that’s the good news :)."

A Different Take on Melania Trump's Letter to Vladimir Putin

Source: MEGA An ex-White House correspondent claimed Melania's letter to Vladimir Putin showed her 'independent voice.'