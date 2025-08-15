or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Breaking News > Donald Trump
OK LogoBREAKING NEWS

Donald Trump Admits He 'Will Walk' Away From Vladimir Putin If Tension-Filled Meeting 'Doesn't Go Well,' Bret Baier Reveals

Split photo of Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump is meeting with Vladimir Putin to discuss ending the Russia-Ukraine war.

Profile Image

Aug. 15 2025, Updated 1:11 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Tensions are high ahead of Donald Trump's highly anticipated meeting with Vladimir Putin.

The president of the United States is reportedly ready to turn his back on the Russian leader if he isn't pleased by their conversation at the Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson on the outskirts of Anchorage, Alaska, on Friday, August 15.

Trump is meeting with Putin in an effort to end the long-lasting Russia-Ukraine war.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @FoxNews
Article continues below advertisement

Image of Donald Trump is meeting with Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday, August 15.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump is meeting with Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday, August 15.

"BREAKING: Trump tells @BretBaier if Putin meeting doesn't go well, 'I would walk,'" Fox News shared to X on Friday.

Baier sat down with the president while "in his office" aboard Air Force One on its way to Alaska, as the reporter asked Trump what his "feelings" were ahead of his meeting with Putin, as well as what he hoped to "get out of it."

"I think we’re going to do very well. Our country is doing very well. We are setting records economically like we never have before — including the stock markets, they are all at a record high. We are taking in trillions and trillions of dollars with tariffs," he boasted before issuing a warning ahead of his chat with Putin.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin will discuss Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin will discuss Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine.

"We are going for a meeting with President Putin in Alaska and if it doesn’t I’m gonna head back home real fast," Trump declared, as Baier asked: "If it doesn't, you'd walk?"

"I would walk, yeah," the Republican POTUS confirmed.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin Come Face-to-Face for First Time in 6 Years

Image of Donald Trump is attempting to have Vladimir Putin agree to a peace deal.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump is attempting to have Vladimir Putin agree to a peace deal.

Trump and Putin haven't met in person in more than six years. It's their first time coming face-to-face since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, when former President Joe Biden was in office.

Before Friday's high-stakes event, the most recent U.S.-Russia summit took place in June 2021 — eight months prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Trump previously referred to his upcoming discussion with Putin as a "feel-out meeting," with his main priority being an attempt at a ceasefire deal in Ukraine.

The American POTUS claimed he'll be able to tell within the first "two minutes" of talking to Putin whether a peace deal is possible.

Image of Donald Trump spoke to reporters ahead of his meeting with Russian president Vladimir Putin.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump spoke to reporters ahead of his meeting with Russian president Vladimir Putin.

While speaking at the Kennedy Center on Wednesday, August 13, Trump warned that there would be "severe consequences" if Putin didn't pull his military operations in Ukraine more than a decade after their war initially began in 2014.

"There’s a very good chance that we’re going to have a second meeting, which will be more productive than the first, because the first is — I’m going to find out where we are and what we’re doing," Trump explained.

Trump confidently vowed to end the "horrible war between Russia and Ukraine" within the first day of his second term while campaigning for the 2024 presidential election in 2023.

"It will be settled. The war is going to be settled. I’ll get them both — I know [Volodymyr] Zelensky, I know Putin, it’ll be done within 24 hours, you watch. They all say, ‘That’s such a boast.’ It will be done very quickly," he claimed during a rally at the time, though he has since failed to do so following his inauguration in January.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.