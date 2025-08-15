BREAKING NEWS Donald Trump Admits He 'Will Walk' Away From Vladimir Putin If Tension-Filled Meeting 'Doesn't Go Well,' Bret Baier Reveals Source: MEGA Donald Trump is meeting with Vladimir Putin to discuss ending the Russia-Ukraine war. Rebecca Friedman Aug. 15 2025, Updated 1:11 p.m. ET

Tensions are high ahead of Donald Trump's highly anticipated meeting with Vladimir Putin. The president of the United States is reportedly ready to turn his back on the Russian leader if he isn't pleased by their conversation at the Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson on the outskirts of Anchorage, Alaska, on Friday, August 15. Trump is meeting with Putin in an effort to end the long-lasting Russia-Ukraine war.

"I think it’s going to work out very well and if it doesn’t, I’m going to head back home real fast."



EXCLUSIVE: President Trump sits down with Bret Baier as he travels to Alaska for a high-stakes summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Catch more of the interview tonight… pic.twitter.com/ES0oSkFb9V — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 15, 2025 Source: @FoxNews

Source: MEGA Donald Trump is meeting with Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday, August 15.

"BREAKING: Trump tells @BretBaier if Putin meeting doesn't go well, 'I would walk,'" Fox News shared to X on Friday. Baier sat down with the president while "in his office" aboard Air Force One on its way to Alaska, as the reporter asked Trump what his "feelings" were ahead of his meeting with Putin, as well as what he hoped to "get out of it." "I think we’re going to do very well. Our country is doing very well. We are setting records economically like we never have before — including the stock markets, they are all at a record high. We are taking in trillions and trillions of dollars with tariffs," he boasted before issuing a warning ahead of his chat with Putin.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin will discuss Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine.

"We are going for a meeting with President Putin in Alaska and if it doesn’t I’m gonna head back home real fast," Trump declared, as Baier asked: "If it doesn't, you'd walk?" "I would walk, yeah," the Republican POTUS confirmed.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump is attempting to have Vladimir Putin agree to a peace deal.

Trump and Putin haven't met in person in more than six years. It's their first time coming face-to-face since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, when former President Joe Biden was in office. Before Friday's high-stakes event, the most recent U.S.-Russia summit took place in June 2021 — eight months prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Trump previously referred to his upcoming discussion with Putin as a "feel-out meeting," with his main priority being an attempt at a ceasefire deal in Ukraine. The American POTUS claimed he'll be able to tell within the first "two minutes" of talking to Putin whether a peace deal is possible.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump spoke to reporters ahead of his meeting with Russian president Vladimir Putin.