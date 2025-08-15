Donald Trump Admits He 'Will Walk' Away From Vladimir Putin If Tension-Filled Meeting 'Doesn't Go Well,' Bret Baier Reveals
Tensions are high ahead of Donald Trump's highly anticipated meeting with Vladimir Putin.
The president of the United States is reportedly ready to turn his back on the Russian leader if he isn't pleased by their conversation at the Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson on the outskirts of Anchorage, Alaska, on Friday, August 15.
Trump is meeting with Putin in an effort to end the long-lasting Russia-Ukraine war.
"BREAKING: Trump tells @BretBaier if Putin meeting doesn't go well, 'I would walk,'" Fox News shared to X on Friday.
Baier sat down with the president while "in his office" aboard Air Force One on its way to Alaska, as the reporter asked Trump what his "feelings" were ahead of his meeting with Putin, as well as what he hoped to "get out of it."
"I think we’re going to do very well. Our country is doing very well. We are setting records economically like we never have before — including the stock markets, they are all at a record high. We are taking in trillions and trillions of dollars with tariffs," he boasted before issuing a warning ahead of his chat with Putin.
"We are going for a meeting with President Putin in Alaska and if it doesn’t I’m gonna head back home real fast," Trump declared, as Baier asked: "If it doesn't, you'd walk?"
"I would walk, yeah," the Republican POTUS confirmed.
Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin Come Face-to-Face for First Time in 6 Years
Trump and Putin haven't met in person in more than six years. It's their first time coming face-to-face since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, when former President Joe Biden was in office.
Before Friday's high-stakes event, the most recent U.S.-Russia summit took place in June 2021 — eight months prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Trump previously referred to his upcoming discussion with Putin as a "feel-out meeting," with his main priority being an attempt at a ceasefire deal in Ukraine.
The American POTUS claimed he'll be able to tell within the first "two minutes" of talking to Putin whether a peace deal is possible.
While speaking at the Kennedy Center on Wednesday, August 13, Trump warned that there would be "severe consequences" if Putin didn't pull his military operations in Ukraine more than a decade after their war initially began in 2014.
"There’s a very good chance that we’re going to have a second meeting, which will be more productive than the first, because the first is — I’m going to find out where we are and what we’re doing," Trump explained.
Trump confidently vowed to end the "horrible war between Russia and Ukraine" within the first day of his second term while campaigning for the 2024 presidential election in 2023.
"It will be settled. The war is going to be settled. I’ll get them both — I know [Volodymyr] Zelensky, I know Putin, it’ll be done within 24 hours, you watch. They all say, ‘That’s such a boast.’ It will be done very quickly," he claimed during a rally at the time, though he has since failed to do so following his inauguration in January.