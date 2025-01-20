Melania Trump Roasted for Wearing All-Black Outfit at Husband Donald's 2025 Inauguration: 'She Looks Like She's Going to a British Funeral'

Melania Trump's outfit choice was picked apart when she was seen at Donald Trump's 2025 inauguration on Monday, January 20.

The model, 54, was seen wearing an all-black outfit — a suit paired with a matching hat — to the event. Of course, people couldn't help but weigh in on the choice.

One person compared her to a movie character, writing, "Why the h--- does Melania Trump look like the Hamburgler?" while another said, "She looks like she’a going to a British funeral."