Melania Trump Roasted for Wearing All-Black Outfit at Husband Donald's 2025 Inauguration: 'She Looks Like She's Going to a British Funeral'
Melania Trump's outfit choice was picked apart when she was seen at Donald Trump's 2025 inauguration on Monday, January 20.
The model, 54, was seen wearing an all-black outfit — a suit paired with a matching hat — to the event. Of course, people couldn't help but weigh in on the choice.
One person compared her to a movie character, writing, "Why the h--- does Melania Trump look like the Hamburgler?" while another said, "She looks like she’a going to a British funeral."
Another person added, "The hat brim will keep Donny away from her face..." while a fourth said, "She looks like she's going to her own execution ..."
However, some stuck up for the mom-of-one, as they gushed over her style.
One person said, "She looks absolutely stunning. GROW UP," while another dissed Jill Biden in the process, writing, "I mean, we know you’re used to Jill and her curtain or tablecloth attire, but you wouldn’t know classy if it kicked you in the a--."
As OK! previously reported, Melania revealed she will be sticking by her husband's side when he is president for the second time.
"I will be in the White House. And when I need to be in New York, I will be in New York. When I need to be in Palm Beach, I will be in Palm Beach. My first priority is to be a mom, to be a first lady, to be a wife," she said.
Melania then shared whether her son, Barron Trump, who is currently attending New York University in New York City, will be also be joining them at the White House.
Melania said her son will have a room at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue to "come and visit" when he wants to.
"Whatever he would like to do," Melania said during an interview with Fox News that aired on Fox & Friends on January 13. "I feel as children, we have them till they are 18, 19 years old. We teach them, we guide them, and then we give them the wings to fly."
"I always respect Barron’s yes and no, and what he likes to do, where he would like to be," she added.