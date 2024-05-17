Melania Trump Accused of Wearing Enormous Hat to 'Hide' From Husband Donald Trump at Son Barron's Graduation
It seems like Melania Trump was not happy to be out and about with her husband, Donald Trump, at their son Barron Trump's graduation on Friday, May 17.
In new photos, the model, 54, sported a navy suit with a straw hat, while her husband, 77, wore a navy suit and tie. Some people thought the former first lady was trying to go unnoticed alongside the ex-president.
One person wrote, "I like that she's so ashamed to be next to him that she's dressed like she's two kids in a trenchcoat trying to sneak into an adult movie," while another said, "Melania thinks she can hide under that hat...."
A third person quipped, "Oh look, Trump and Melania in the same picture," while a fourth commented on Melania's outfit, writing, "She put on that big hat by choice. So no one would see the disgust in her eyes as she looked to the left by accident."
As OK! previously reported, after whining to Judge Juan Merchan about possibly missing his son's graduation, he made it after all — though he was late to the ceremony.
"Going to Barron’s High School Graduation," the real estate guru wrote on Truth Social that morning. "Great student, wonderful boy! Very exciting!!!"
After the Florida event, political pundit Ron Filipkowski claimed Donald only got there with "minutes to spare."
"The always late Donald Trump barely made it to Barron’s graduation this morning on time before the ceremony started," he captioned the post on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Naturally, people weren't shocked.
One user penned, "I’m surprised he showed up!" while a second person claimed, "He showed up late for the attention, it’s all performative."
"The sole reason he showed up is the embarrassment if he didn’t. He did not attend the high school graduation of any of his other kids. He cares more about gold sneakers than his children," another wrote.
Though Barron was chosen as an at-large delegate to represent Florida at the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee in July, it looks like he will not be getting into the political world just yet.
“Melania will keep her hand on Barron’s future just as much going forward as she has throughout his early and current school years,” an insider spilled to People. “He is her world. She is proud of him, and she is the primary decision maker on Barron and his future."
“He is still young and has a lot in front of him,” the insider added. “She wants him to be happy and settled in his future endeavors. She wants him to pursue what he wants to do. He is smart and has his own opinions but they are still being shaped.”