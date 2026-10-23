Melania Trump Displayed 'Absolute Nonverbal Avoidance' When Donald Leaned in to Try and Kiss Her, Body Language Expert Says
Oct. 23 2026, Published 6:02 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump shared a carefully selected image of an intimate moment with his wife, Melania Trump, during a White House ceremony — though all isn't as it seems.
The president's upload included a photo that appeared to be taken just before a kiss on the lips, but in reality, his spouse had turned her head away.
Trump Shares a Flattering Account of the Moment
On Thursday, October 22, Trump shared a screenshot of a tweet on Truth Social about the couple's appearance at a Women’s Health Initiative signing ceremony in the Rose Garden three days earlier. The event was the official signing of an executive order establishing a White House task force and a new division in the National Institutes of Health focused on women's health.
The post, from an account called @DorothyStangle, romanticized the moment, claiming the president and first lady “were spotted in some rare moments of public intimacy.”
The author of the post praised Donald for thanking his “honey” and helping Melania into her seat by pulling out her chair. It also described the couple as having “shared a kiss while shaking hands.”
Melania Turns Away From His Kiss
However, as the POTUS leaned toward Melania, she turned her face to the side, with the kiss landing closer to the upper side of her head, to the side of her eye.
Journalist Aaron Rupar posted the moment online, adding to the caption that the first lady “turns her head far to the side as Trump moves in for a kiss.”
Donald's repost featured photos of the couple looking at one another, rather than the full sequence that had social media talking.
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Experts Break Down the Awkward Exchange
Body language expert Traci Brown said the mom-of-one "doesn’t let him kiss her on the lips, only offering her cheek.”
Clinical psychologist and behavioral expert Denise Dudley had a similar view.
“He's aiming at her face. There's no doubt,” Denise said. “He’s not aiming at her hairline, on the side of her face.”
He noted that she doesn't turn toward the camera, which makes him believe she was avoiding the kiss. Denise described the first lady’s head turn as “absolute nonverbal avoidance” and “rejection.”
However, she didn’t theorize what it might suggest about their marriage.
Trump's Remark About Melania Got More Discussion
During the signing ceremony, the president made a comment some perceived as belittling his wife, especially since the initiative was her idea.
When he invited her to sign the executive order, he joked to the audience, saying, “I don't know if her signature means anything.”
“Yours is the most important,” Melania replied, seemingly taking the remark in stride.