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Melania Trump Seen as White House 'Wild Card' as Staffers Reportedly Fear Her Next Move, Michael Wolff Claims

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Source: MEGA

Reports claimed Melania Trump has become an unpredictable figure inside the White House.

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July 23 2026, Published 7:31 a.m. ET

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Melania Trump has long cultivated an image of distance from Washington’s political machinery. Now, a new report claims that distance has become a source of anxiety inside the White House.

In a column for his Substack HOWL, author Michael Wolff wrote that aides see the first lady as one of the few figures around President Donald Trump whose choices they cannot predict or manage. Wolff claimed staffers are especially concerned after Melania publicly addressed Jeffrey Epstein and denied having any relationship with him.

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A First Lady Outside the Usual Script

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Image of Staffers were reportedly afraid of Melania Trump and her power.
Source: MEGA

Staffers are reportedly afraid of Melania Trump and her power.

“Everybody in the White House is afraid of Melania Trump and her power — that is, if she chooses to use it,” Wolff wrote.

He also alleged that the president and first lady’s relationship is “probably at its lowest point since the Stormy Daniels trial,” and claimed the couple “barely speak.”

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Image of The president and FLOTUS' relationship is reportedly at its lowest point.
Source: MEGA

The president and FLOTUS' relationship is reportedly at its lowest point.

Reports have also suggested Melania has spent significant time in New York rather than living full-time in Washington.

“The modern first lady is a brand asset, and like any brand, her value comes from being legible and on message,” said Amore Philip, founder of Apples and Oranges Public Relations. “When insiders frame her as unpredictable, they are not describing a scheduling problem, they are signaling a loss of narrative control, and that is catnip for the press.”

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Business Moves Add to the Tension

Image of Melania Trump's business ventures reportedly added to internal tensions.
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump's business ventures reportedly added to internal tensions.

Wolff also claimed that Melania’s business ventures have caused alarm inside the White House because they risk making her a bigger focus than the president. A financial disclosure released June 30 by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics showed the Trumps received $10.71 million in proceeds from a licensing agreement tied to Melania, the Amazon MGM Studios documentary. Melania also reportedly earned $521,000 from her 2024 memoir of the same name.

“These narratives get weaponized because ambiguity is useful to everyone except the principal,” Philip explained.

“Allies use mystery to project intrigue, rivals use it to imply dysfunction, and reporters use it because an unpredictable figure is an endless story,” she added. “The effect on public perception is that the family starts to look managed by events rather than in command of them.”

The Risk of Being Defined by Others

Image of The report described Melania Trump as a political wild card.
Source: MEGA

The report described Melania Trump as a political wild card.

Wolff described Melania as “a wild card” in Trump’s orbit. Philip said the way out of that frame is direct and disciplined.

“For any high visibility figure, the strategic fix is clarity: define the role, control the appearances, and stop feeding the wild card frame,” she advised. “A brand that will not define itself gets defined by the people with the least incentive to be kind.”

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