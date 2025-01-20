Politics 'Shameless Grifter Just Like Her Husband': Melania Trump Ridiculed for Launching Cryptocurrency Ahead of Donald's Inauguration Source: mega Melania Trump has launched cryptocurrency $MELANIA.

Donald Trump will be sworn into office on Monday, January 20, but the day before, Melania Trump became the center of attention, as she launched her own cryptocurrency. The mom-of-one announced the venture via social media, writing, "The Official Melania Meme is live! You can buy $MELANIA now."

Source: mega Melania Trump released her own cryptocurrency, $MELANIA, one day before Donald Trump's inauguration.

The announcement for the "fungible crypto assets" also included a black and white photo of the former model, 54, smiling wide with her hands together in front of her face. On the official website, the debut was described as "digital collectibles intended to function as an expression of support for and engagement with the values embodied by the symbol MELANIA. and the associated artwork, and are not intended to be, or to be the subject of, an investment opportunity, investment contract, or security of any type."

It was also noted that Melania Meme "is not political and has nothing to do with any political campaign or any political office or governmental agency." The incoming first lady received swift backlash over her announcement, with one person tweeting, "This is what you do hours before the inauguration? You’re a shameless grifter just like your husband."

"This feels like a scam," admitted a second individual, while a third wrote, "@MELANIATRUMP Oh sure, that’ll fix the price of eggs! Another con, another scam, and the guy hasn’t even been inaugurated yet. Ridiculous doesn’t even cover it, you are all out here fleecing folks before he’s unpacked his bags for the Oval Office. Nonsense!"

Source: mega The former model was criticized for the venture, with many people calling it a 'scam.'

As OK! reported, Melania doesn't plan to live at the White House full time when her husband, 78, becomes the commander in chief again. "I will be in the White House. And when I need to be in New York, I will be in New York," she shared in a recent Fox & Friends interview. "When I need to be in Palm Beach, I will be in Palm Beach. My first priority is to be a mom, to be a first lady, to be a wife."

Source: mega Melania and Barron Trump will both be present at Donald's inauguration.