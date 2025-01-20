or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Melania Trump
OK LogoPolitics

'Shameless Grifter Just Like Her Husband': Melania Trump Ridiculed for Launching Cryptocurrency Ahead of Donald's Inauguration

Photo of Melania Trump
Source: mega

Melania Trump has launched cryptocurrency $MELANIA.

By:

Jan. 20 2025, Published 10:44 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Donald Trump will be sworn into office on Monday, January 20, but the day before, Melania Trump became the center of attention, as she launched her own cryptocurrency.

The mom-of-one announced the venture via social media, writing, "The Official Melania Meme is live! You can buy $MELANIA now."

Article continues below advertisement
melania trump ridiculed launching cryptocurrency donald inauguration
Source: mega

Melania Trump released her own cryptocurrency, $MELANIA, one day before Donald Trump's inauguration.

Article continues below advertisement

The announcement for the "fungible crypto assets" also included a black and white photo of the former model, 54, smiling wide with her hands together in front of her face.

On the official website, the debut was described as "digital collectibles intended to function as an expression of support for and engagement with the values embodied by the symbol MELANIA. and the associated artwork, and are not intended to be, or to be the subject of, an investment opportunity, investment contract, or security of any type."

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

It was also noted that Melania Meme "is not political and has nothing to do with any political campaign or any political office or governmental agency."

The incoming first lady received swift backlash over her announcement, with one person tweeting, "This is what you do hours before the inauguration? You’re a shameless grifter just like your husband."

MORE ON:
Melania Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

"This feels like a scam," admitted a second individual, while a third wrote, "@MELANIATRUMP Oh sure, that’ll fix the price of eggs! Another con, another scam, and the guy hasn’t even been inaugurated yet. Ridiculous doesn’t even cover it, you are all out here fleecing folks before he’s unpacked his bags for the Oval Office. Nonsense!"

Article continues below advertisement
melania trump ridiculed launching cryptocurrency donald inauguration
Source: mega

The former model was criticized for the venture, with many people calling it a 'scam.'

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! reported, Melania doesn't plan to live at the White House full time when her husband, 78, becomes the commander in chief again.

"I will be in the White House. And when I need to be in New York, I will be in New York," she shared in a recent Fox & Friends interview. "When I need to be in Palm Beach, I will be in Palm Beach. My first priority is to be a mom, to be a first lady, to be a wife."

Article continues below advertisement
melania trump ridiculed launching cryptocurrency donald inauguration
Source: mega

Melania and Barron Trump will both be present at Donald's inauguration.

She also noted son Barron Trump, 18, will have his own room at the White House but will mostly be in New York since he's currently a freshman at NYU.

"Whatever he would like to do. I feel as children, we have them till they are 18, 19 years old," she said of allowing her only child to make his own decisions. "We teach them, we guide them, and then we give them the wings to fly. I always respect Barron’s yes and no, and what he likes to do, where he would like to be."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.