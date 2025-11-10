Donald Trump's 'Small Manhood' Exposed: Melania Once Snapped at Friend Who Cracked Jokes About President's Private Parts
Nov. 10 2025, Published 1:18 p.m. ET
Melania Trump was not amused by a joke about her husband's alleged "small manhood."
Washington Post reporter Mary Jordan revealed in her 2020 biography, The Art of Her Deal: The Untold Story of Melania Trump, that the first lady had a fiery response to a friend who took aim at the president's private parts.
According to Jordan, Melania told her pal, a former roommate, "Don't say this — he's a real man."
When the book, apparently "based on interviews with more than one hundred people in five countries," was published in June 2020, a spokeswoman for Melania dismissed its content.
"Yet another book about Mrs. Trump with false information and sources. This book belongs in the fiction genre," said Stephanie Grisham, Melania Trump’s former chief of staff.
Melania Wouldn't Reveal What Donald Wears to Bed
While promoting her own book last year, the former model told Fox News host Greg Gutfeld that Donald doesn't wear pajamas to sleep.
But she wouldn't share what he does wear.
When probed for more information, Melania simply made a zipping gesture across her lips.
She did divulge, "He doesn't sleep much."
Melania 'Raised Concerns' About East Wing Demolition
It was reported last month that Melania, who married the real estate mogul in 2005, disapproved of Donald's decision to to tear down the East Wing of the White House.
Per an October article by The Wall Street Journal about how Donald Trump was able to have the historical building demolished so quickly, it was revealed that Melania "privately raised concerns" about the renovations, telling her associates that "it wasn't her project."
The razing of the East Wing, which has historically been used by the first lady and her team, was officially completed on Friday, October 24.
Donald showed off his plans to build a $300 million ballroom in its place on Wednesday, October 22. The ballroom is expected to accommodate up to 900 people.
Many have strongly criticized the bold move, including former first lady and presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.
Kamala Harris went off on a tangent about the ballroom during an appearance on Jon Stewart’s "The Weekly Show" podcast on Thursday, October 30.
"Are you f------ kidding me?" the former vice president exclaimed, before calling him out for caring more about his ballroom than the suspension of food aid benefits. SNAP benefits were set to expire that weekend due to the ongoing government shutdown.
"This guy wants to create a ballroom for his rich friends while completely turning a blind eye to the fact that babies are going to starve when the SNAP benefits end in just hours from now. Come on," Kamala complained.