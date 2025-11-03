or
Donald Trump Jr. Disturbingly Admires His Dad's Package in Odd White House Ballroom Comparison

Split photo of Donald Trump and Donald Trump Jr.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump Jr. oddly seemed proud of his father's private parts.

Nov. 3 2025, Published 3:38 p.m. ET

Donald Trump Jr. appreciates the space between his daddy's legs, it seems.

The first son strangely re-shared a post about Donald Trump's manhood via his Instagram Story after right-leaning radio personality Adam Carolla gushed over the president's package.

Trump Jr. appeared to get a kick out of Carolla's X post — which poked fun at Democrats Gavin Newsom and Barack Obama while referencing Trump's genitals and the White House's $300 million ballroom construction.

Image of Donald Trump Jr. re-shared a post about his father's nether regions.
Source: @donaldtrumpjr/Instagram

Donald Trump Jr. re-shared a post about his father's nether regions.

"The real Trump ballroom is the room he gives his [manhood] in comparison to the leg crossing p------ like Newsom and Obama," Carolla's post read alongside a photo of Trump with his legs spread open and two pictures featuring the governor of California and the former Democratic president with their legs crossed.

While Trump Jr. appreciated talk about his father's nether regions, critics responded to Carolla's post by sharing pictures of the Republican president with his legs crossed and pointing out the time Stormy Daniels divulged alleged details about Trump's private parts.

Critics Troll Donald Trump's Phallus

Image of Adam Carolla sparked a conversation about Donald Trump's manhood.
Source: MEGA

Adam Carolla sparked a conversation about Donald Trump's manhood.

"Trump doesn’t sit like that for ball space. Stormy confirmed the size of his little mushroom. He sits like that because it’s easier to pretend he didn’t just s--- in his diaper," a hater quipped, as another added, "Bruh Trump crosses his legs all the time. It’s been documented in many photos."

One critic dropped images of Trump's secretary of war, Pete Hegseth, and Vice President J.D. Vance also sitting with their legs crossed.

Donald Trump Jr.

Stormy Daniels Described Donald Trump's Manhood as 'Horrifying'

Image of Stormy Daniels previously compared Donald Trump's phallus to a mushroom.
Source: MEGA

Stormy Daniels previously compared Donald Trump's phallus to a mushroom.

In 2018, Daniels bashed Trump in her memoir, Full Disclosure, calling her alleged intercourse with the president the worst she'd ever had.

The adult film star described Trump's phallus as "unique and horrifying" while comparing it to a fungus.

"It has a huge mushroom head. Like a toadstool," she claimed. "I lay there, annoyed that I was getting f----- by a guy with Yeti p---- and a d--- like the mushroom character in Mario Kart."

"It may have been the least impressive s-- I'd ever had, but clearly he didn’t share that opinion," Daniels snubbed.

Image of Donald Trump was convicted on 34 felony counts in connection to a hush money payment to Stormy Daniels.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was convicted on 34 felony counts in connection to a hush money payment to Stormy Daniels.

Trump was found guilty in May 2024 on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records to conceal a $130,000 hush money payment to Daniels in an effort to keep her quiet about their alleged affair in the days leading up to the 2016 presidential election, which he won.

The president, however, denied having intercourse with Daniels and has never owned up to any wrongdoing.

