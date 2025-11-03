Donald Trump Jr. Disturbingly Admires His Dad's Package in Odd White House Ballroom Comparison

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @donaldtrumpjr/Instagram Donald Trump Jr. re-shared a post about his father's nether regions.

"The real Trump ballroom is the room he gives his [manhood] in comparison to the leg crossing p------ like Newsom and Obama," Carolla's post read alongside a photo of Trump with his legs spread open and two pictures featuring the governor of California and the former Democratic president with their legs crossed. While Trump Jr. appreciated talk about his father's nether regions, critics responded to Carolla's post by sharing pictures of the Republican president with his legs crossed and pointing out the time Stormy Daniels divulged alleged details about Trump's private parts.

Article continues below advertisement

Critics Troll Donald Trump's Phallus

Source: MEGA Adam Carolla sparked a conversation about Donald Trump's manhood.

"Trump doesn’t sit like that for ball space. Stormy confirmed the size of his little mushroom. He sits like that because it’s easier to pretend he didn’t just s--- in his diaper," a hater quipped, as another added, "Bruh Trump crosses his legs all the time. It’s been documented in many photos." One critic dropped images of Trump's secretary of war, Pete Hegseth, and Vice President J.D. Vance also sitting with their legs crossed.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Stormy Daniels Described Donald Trump's Manhood as 'Horrifying'

Source: MEGA Stormy Daniels previously compared Donald Trump's phallus to a mushroom.

In 2018, Daniels bashed Trump in her memoir, Full Disclosure, calling her alleged intercourse with the president the worst she'd ever had. The adult film star described Trump's phallus as "unique and horrifying" while comparing it to a fungus. "It has a huge mushroom head. Like a toadstool," she claimed. "I lay there, annoyed that I was getting f----- by a guy with Yeti p---- and a d--- like the mushroom character in Mario Kart." "It may have been the least impressive s-- I'd ever had, but clearly he didn’t share that opinion," Daniels snubbed.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump was convicted on 34 felony counts in connection to a hush money payment to Stormy Daniels.