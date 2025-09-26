or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Melania Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Melania Trump Called Out After Debuting Christmas Ornament Collection: 'More Grifting!'

Composite photo of Melania Trump and one of her Christmas ornaments
Source: MEGA; usamemorabilia.com

Melania Trump was called out after she debuted her Christmas ornament collection.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 26 2025, Published 3:11 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Melania Trump was slammed for selling a line of Christmas ornaments, as people accused her of profiting off another business venture.

The ornaments, which are being called the 250 collection in honor of next year’s semiquincentennial, are split between three depicting U.S. landmarks and three featuring patriotic imagery.

Article continues below advertisement

Melania Trump's Christmas Ornaments

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of the 250 Collection
Source: usamemorabilia.com

Melania Trump debuted six Christmas ornaments for sale.

The landmarks include the Empire State Building, the Statue of Liberty and Mount Rushmore. All of the ornaments will also feature Trump’s signature and an “option” for a “unique digital collectible.” According to the website, the orders will take approximately 10-12 weeks to ship, and the ornaments are priced at $75-90 apiece, with $465 netting the entire set.

“I am excited to continue this annual holiday tradition with the Celebrating America collection of ornaments,” Trump said in a statement about her new endeavor.

“This year, I sought inspiration in our Nation’s upcoming 250th birthday, and all of the holiday blessings that we enjoy as Americans,” she added.

Article continues below advertisement

Melania Trump's Past Christmas Controversy

Photo of Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump slammed decorating for Christmas in leaked audio from 2020.

Christmas ornaments are an interesting venture for Trump, as leaked recordings from Donald Trump’s first term in office showed she was not a fan of having to prepare the White House for Christmas.

“I’m working like a, my a-- off at Christmas stuff,” she said in a leaked recording by her former friend and aide Stephanie Winston Wolkoff in 2020.

“You know," she continued, "who gives a f--- about Christmas stuff and decoration, but I need to do it, right?”

MORE ON:
Melania Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Melania Trump Slammed Over Her Ornaments

Photo of a Melania Trump Christmas ornament
Source: usamemorabilia.com

People slammed Melania Trump for 'more grifting' as she debuted her Christmas ornament collection.

People quickly took to X to slam Melania over the new endeavor, with one person calling it “more grifting” and another similarly noting Melania and Donald are the “griftiest, grifting couple ever.”

“They love to grift,” a third person added. “$$$$$$ is their ‘god.’”

Melania recently made headlines when she was seen in an energetic exchange with Donald upon landing at the White House on Marine One earlier this week.

Melania and Donald Trump Were Caught in an Animated Conversation

Photo of Donald and Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald and Melania Trump held hands as they walked across the South Lawn.

A video recently went viral of the president and first lady seated across from one another and having a tense conversation while landing in Washington, D.C., following the couple's viral visit to the United Nations General Assembly in New York City on Tuesday, September 23.

In the footage, Donald could be seen talking with his hands before the video zoomed in on Melania shaking her head with a smirk on her face.

The first lady appeared to move her hand while mouthing the word "continue" before her husband pointed his finger at his wife.

The Trumps went back and forth a bit more before the POTUS was first to exit the helicopter.

Once they both were off the aircraft, they held hands as they walked across the South Lawn.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.