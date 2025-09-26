Melania Trump Called Out After Debuting Christmas Ornament Collection: 'More Grifting!'
Sept. 26 2025, Published 3:11 p.m. ET
Melania Trump was slammed for selling a line of Christmas ornaments, as people accused her of profiting off another business venture.
The ornaments, which are being called the 250 collection in honor of next year’s semiquincentennial, are split between three depicting U.S. landmarks and three featuring patriotic imagery.
Melania Trump's Christmas Ornaments
The landmarks include the Empire State Building, the Statue of Liberty and Mount Rushmore. All of the ornaments will also feature Trump’s signature and an “option” for a “unique digital collectible.” According to the website, the orders will take approximately 10-12 weeks to ship, and the ornaments are priced at $75-90 apiece, with $465 netting the entire set.
“I am excited to continue this annual holiday tradition with the Celebrating America collection of ornaments,” Trump said in a statement about her new endeavor.
“This year, I sought inspiration in our Nation’s upcoming 250th birthday, and all of the holiday blessings that we enjoy as Americans,” she added.
Melania Trump's Past Christmas Controversy
Christmas ornaments are an interesting venture for Trump, as leaked recordings from Donald Trump’s first term in office showed she was not a fan of having to prepare the White House for Christmas.
“I’m working like a, my a-- off at Christmas stuff,” she said in a leaked recording by her former friend and aide Stephanie Winston Wolkoff in 2020.
“You know," she continued, "who gives a f--- about Christmas stuff and decoration, but I need to do it, right?”
Melania Trump Slammed Over Her Ornaments
People quickly took to X to slam Melania over the new endeavor, with one person calling it “more grifting” and another similarly noting Melania and Donald are the “griftiest, grifting couple ever.”
“They love to grift,” a third person added. “$$$$$$ is their ‘god.’”
Melania recently made headlines when she was seen in an energetic exchange with Donald upon landing at the White House on Marine One earlier this week.
Melania and Donald Trump Were Caught in an Animated Conversation
A video recently went viral of the president and first lady seated across from one another and having a tense conversation while landing in Washington, D.C., following the couple's viral visit to the United Nations General Assembly in New York City on Tuesday, September 23.
In the footage, Donald could be seen talking with his hands before the video zoomed in on Melania shaking her head with a smirk on her face.
The first lady appeared to move her hand while mouthing the word "continue" before her husband pointed his finger at his wife.
The Trumps went back and forth a bit more before the POTUS was first to exit the helicopter.
Once they both were off the aircraft, they held hands as they walked across the South Lawn.