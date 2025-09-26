Melania Trump Called Out After Debuting Christmas Ornament Collection: 'More Grifting!'

Article continues below advertisement

Melania Trump was slammed for selling a line of Christmas ornaments, as people accused her of profiting off another business venture. The ornaments, which are being called the 250 collection in honor of next year’s semiquincentennial, are split between three depicting U.S. landmarks and three featuring patriotic imagery.

Melania Trump's Christmas Ornaments

Source: usamemorabilia.com Melania Trump debuted six Christmas ornaments for sale.

The landmarks include the Empire State Building, the Statue of Liberty and Mount Rushmore. All of the ornaments will also feature Trump’s signature and an “option” for a “unique digital collectible.” According to the website, the orders will take approximately 10-12 weeks to ship, and the ornaments are priced at $75-90 apiece, with $465 netting the entire set. “I am excited to continue this annual holiday tradition with the Celebrating America collection of ornaments,” Trump said in a statement about her new endeavor. “This year, I sought inspiration in our Nation’s upcoming 250th birthday, and all of the holiday blessings that we enjoy as Americans,” she added.

Melania Trump's Past Christmas Controversy

Source: MEGA Melania Trump slammed decorating for Christmas in leaked audio from 2020.

Christmas ornaments are an interesting venture for Trump, as leaked recordings from Donald Trump’s first term in office showed she was not a fan of having to prepare the White House for Christmas. “I’m working like a, my a-- off at Christmas stuff,” she said in a leaked recording by her former friend and aide Stephanie Winston Wolkoff in 2020. “You know," she continued, "who gives a f--- about Christmas stuff and decoration, but I need to do it, right?”

Melania Trump Slammed Over Her Ornaments

Source: usamemorabilia.com People slammed Melania Trump for 'more grifting' as she debuted her Christmas ornament collection.

People quickly took to X to slam Melania over the new endeavor, with one person calling it “more grifting” and another similarly noting Melania and Donald are the “griftiest, grifting couple ever.” “They love to grift,” a third person added. “$$$$$$ is their ‘god.’” Melania recently made headlines when she was seen in an energetic exchange with Donald upon landing at the White House on Marine One earlier this week.

Melania and Donald Trump Were Caught in an Animated Conversation

Source: MEGA Donald and Melania Trump held hands as they walked across the South Lawn.