Melinda Gates Admits Divorce From Bill Gates Was 'Unbelievably Painful': 'I Couldn't Stay In That Marriage Anymore'

Ultimately, the philanthropist was able to come out of the situation on the other side.

"I learned as a leader that I could do it. It reminded me that the foundation calls me to be my best," she said. "We work with unbelievable partners around the world who were also struggling during COVID. I was on a video call with a woman who had lost her father, and a week later she’s on a call with me, right? My main concern, of course, was trying to protect my kids through it. And we got to the other side.”