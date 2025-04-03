Melinda Gates Reveals She Is 'Friendly' With Ex Bill Gates After Messy Divorce

"One of the most important things in my life is being present for the big moments in my children’s — and now my grandchildren’s — lives," she said to People. "Naturally, Bill and I see each other every now and then at family events, such as graduations. When we do, it's friendly."

Melinda shares three children with the Microsoft founder: Jennifer, 28, Phoebe, 22, and Rory, 25. They also have two grandkids, Jennifer's daughters, Leila, 2, and Mia, 5 months.