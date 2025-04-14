Melinda Gates Admits 'Painful' Divorce From Bill Also Had a Positive Side: 'I Ended Up Learning Some Lessons'

"[Divorce is] hard on any family, so I write from my perspective," the mom-of-three, 60, explained in a new interview. "But it's not something I would wish on anybody — and unfortunately so many families go through it. It is a big transition."

"And for me, while it was painful for sure, I ended up learning some lessons and there was some growth in there, too," she noted of the silver lining. "I'm learning that there's still a lot of play and so much joy in life."