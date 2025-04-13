What Bill and Melinda Gates Have Said About Their Divorce

Melinda gave further details about her divorce from Bill in a June 2024 interview with Time. She revealed they called it quits during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 while their three children — Jennifer, Rory and Phoebe — were living with them.

"It gave us the privacy to do what needed to be done in private," she said. "You know, I separated first before I made the full decision about a divorce. And to be able to do that in private while I'm still trying to take care of the kids, while still making certain decisions about how you're going to disentangle your life - thank God."

When asked about their separation's effect on their private charitable organization, Melinda clarified their split was "more of a personal thing," adding the foundation, her kids and herself "are the three biggest buckets."

"And I wanted to make sure that when we came through it to the other side — when I came through it on my side — all of those pieces were intact," she continued.

Melinda eventually stepped down from her role as co-chair of the foundation.