Melissa Gilbert Shuts Down Complaints About Netflix's 'Little House on the Prairie': 'Neither Are Entirely Accurate'

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Melissa Gilbert addressed the criticism surrounding Netflix's new Little House on the Prairie reboot, saying the original series also changed parts of Laura Ingalls Wilder's books. "I do want to speak to an issue I am seeing run rampant on social media and in articles," Gilbert wrote in a post shared to her personal Substack. She added, "That is whether or not the new Little House and the original version are historically accurate. The short answer is no, neither are entirely accurate to the times nor the books."

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Melissa Gilbert Pointed to Changes Made in the Original Series

Source: MEGA Melissa Gilbert said criticism over the reboot's historical accuracy overlooked the fact that the original 'Little House on the Prairie' series also departed from real events.

To support her argument, Gilbert listed several examples showing how the original television series also took creative liberties. "Mary Ingalls never married. Carrie Ingalls was born in August, not on Christmas Day. There was no Albert Ingalls, or James or Cassandra for that matter," she wrote. She continued, "There was also no Jenny Wilder. Charles Ingalls' brother did not fight or die in the Civil War. Nellie Olsen didn't marry a Jewish man and give birth to twins. This list can go on and on."

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Melissa Gilbert Encouraged Fans to Give the Reboot a Chance

Source: MEGA Melissa Gilbert listed several differences between the original NBC series and Laura Ingalls Wilder's real life, calling them examples of 'dramatic license.'

Rather than focusing on every historical detail, Gilbert urged viewers to judge the new series on its own. "Maybe just sit back and go for the ride the creative minds behind these shows want to take you on," she wrote. For viewers interested in the real-life story behind Wilder, Gilbert recommended the PBS documentary Laura Ingalls Wilder: From the Prairie to the Page, directed by Emmy winner Mary Murphy. She said, "I truly believe there is lots and lots of room for many stories to come out of the Little House universe for decades to come."

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Source: @melissagilbertofficial/Instagram Melissa Gilbert encouraged viewers to judge Netflix's 'Little House on the Prairie' on its own merits rather than focusing on historical inaccuracies.

Gilbert had previously voiced support for the reboot in 2025. "I think there's room in the Little House universe for all different kinds of stories to be told," she told Entertainment Weekly at the time. The actress added, "Just like there was always room in the Little Women universe to keep retelling that story."

Former Costars Also Backed the New Adaptation

Source: MEGA Melissa Gilbert encouraged fans to decide for themselves whether Netflix's 'Little House on the Prairie' was worth watching, saying viewers who didn't enjoy it could simply move on.