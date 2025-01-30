Megyn Kelly Threatens to 'Ruin' Netflix If They 'Wokeify' Their Reboot of 'Little House on the Prairie'
Megyn Kelly has issued a stern warning to Netflix regarding the upcoming reboot of the beloved series Little House on the Prairie.
The streaming giant announced its plans to adapt Laura Ingalls Wilder's iconic children's book series into a new show, aiming to provide a blend of family drama, survival tales and an origin story of the American West.
The host of "The Megyn Kelly Show" podcast took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and wrote: "If you wokeify Little House on the Prairie, I will make it my singular mission to absolutely ruin your project."
Fans echoed Kelly's sentiments, urging Netflix to preserve the original essence of the series and avoid injecting modern ideologies that could alienate the loyal fan base.
Despite Netflix's ambitious plans for the reboot, devoted fans of the original series, which starred Michael Landon and aired in the 1970s and 1980s, have expressed their concerns.
One fan also took to X and emphasized the spiritual aspect of the show, stating: "Little House on the Prairie was openly spiritual, with some incredible faith-inspiring episodes and stories. Without that Christian-faith-based ethos, it's just pablum."
Fans also emphasized the irreplaceable charm that Landon brought to the series, raising doubts about finding a suitable replacement for his iconic character.
"Wish they’d leave this completely alone. There’s no one who can even remotely bring the charm Michael Landon brought to this show," another X user wrote. "The chemistry of the characters was top-notch."
- Netflix Orders 'That 90's Show' A Spinoff Of 'That 70's Show,' Kurtwood Smith & Debra Jo Rupp To Return As Red & Kitty Forman
- Piers Morgan Slams 'Nasty Bully' Meghan Markle and 'Hypocrite' Prince Harry After Explosive Vanity Fair 'Hit Piece'
- Megyn Kelly Rips Barack Obama for Posting 'Least Attractive Photo' of Wife Michelle on Her Birthday Amid Divorce Rumors: 'She Looks Terrible'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The reboot from CBS Studios and Anonymous Content Studios is expected to follow Charles, his wife Caroline and their daughters Laura and Mary as they leave Wisconsin to settle in Independence, Kansas.
Netflix's first season will reportedly follow Wilder's book by the same name and feature a number of Osage characters.
Netflix appointed Rebecca Sonnenshine, an experienced writer known for her work on popular drama series such as The Boys and The Vampire Diaries, as the showrunner and executive producer of the new adaptation.
Sonnenshine's vision for the series aims to balance honoring the original story and offering something fresh for existing and new fans.
Jinny Howe, vice president of drama series at Netflix, said: "Rebecca’s vision threads the needle with an emotional depth that will delight both new and existing fans of this beloved classic."
Other executive producers working on the series include Joy Gorman Wettels, Dana Fox, Susanna Fogel and Trip Friendly from Friendly Family Productions, whose father, Ed Friendly, produced the original Little House on the Prairie TV film and series.