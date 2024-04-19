Kate Flannery Would 'Love' If a Reboot of 'The Office' 'Worked Out': 'I'm Sure We'd All Get Behind It'

Since The Office has been a fan-favorite ever since it aired — and then when it got a whole new fanbase due to it streaming on Netflix — it made perfect sense for Flannery to jump at the chance to work with AT&T Business on their new campaign ad, which featured the bunch coming together to launch Dream with Rainn, LLC — a Sleep with Rain pillow because if you can’t sleep, you can’t dream!

"I'm working on this campaign, and it's based on a talking pillow that makes people feel better using the sound of Rainn Wilson's voice. It's a pillow with a speaker. Rainn has a very soothing voice. I feel like he's always reading a children's book when he's talking," she quips.

"It's great to work with these people again after all these years," she adds. "We just click so quickly, and it's nice to be together again. After nine seasons of a show, you're either good friends and family or you never talk again. Luckily, we're the first. We still talk, we have text threads, we still connect. It's a really great thing. We started doing a scene, and it feels like no time has passed. It was a blast. We're so lucky that our connection still continues."