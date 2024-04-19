Kate Flannery Would 'Love' If a Reboot of 'The Office' 'Worked Out': 'I'm Sure We'd All Get Behind It'
Kate Flannery, who played Meredith Palmer on the NBC series The Office, isn't opposed to a spin-off or reboot of the comedy show if that comes to fruition.
"I would love to if it worked out, but I also feel like we've been taken care of so well — our showrunner and everyone involved in it, it never felt like there were any missteps along the way. I feel like if we can go forward and do something, I'm all in, but if for some reason everyone wants to leave it alone, I get that too. I'm not holding up anything, but I'm not on the fence about it," the actress, 59, who recently appeared in AT&T Business' new ad campaign featuring Rainn Wilson, Jenna Fischer, Craig Robinson, Creed Bratton and Brian Baumgartner that demonstrates how the brand's reliable network can help small businesses launch and grow, exclusively tells OK!.
"I've seen some people push things together. Sometimes it feels like a weird money grab or just doing something for the sake of being together. The Office fans deserve better than that, and I think audiences in general deserve better than that," she adds. "We had the greatest writers, directors, producers and cast on the show and sometimes it's OK to just leave it alone. It still exists and it's imperfectly perfect. But if a great idea popped up, I'm sure we'd all get behind it."
The Dancing With the Stars alum notes how the group chat goes off "sporadically," but when everyone gets together, it's "such a joy" to experience.
"It's such a good group of people. You just slide into each other's rhythms and it feels like home," she adds of their tight bond.
Flannery is grateful that the fanbase has only grown stronger over time. "It is the dream. It's like you won the lottery twice. It's mind-blowing because during the pandemic, people said they watched the show even more because it made them feel normal," she shares. "They couldn't go to their office, so they came to ours. It's really wild. I'm happy to make people feel better."
Since The Office has been a fan-favorite ever since it aired — and then when it got a whole new fanbase due to it streaming on Netflix — it made perfect sense for Flannery to jump at the chance to work with AT&T Business on their new campaign ad, which featured the bunch coming together to launch Dream with Rainn, LLC — a Sleep with Rain pillow because if you can’t sleep, you can’t dream!
"I'm working on this campaign, and it's based on a talking pillow that makes people feel better using the sound of Rainn Wilson's voice. It's a pillow with a speaker. Rainn has a very soothing voice. I feel like he's always reading a children's book when he's talking," she quips.
"It's great to work with these people again after all these years," she adds. "We just click so quickly, and it's nice to be together again. After nine seasons of a show, you're either good friends and family or you never talk again. Luckily, we're the first. We still talk, we have text threads, we still connect. It's a really great thing. We started doing a scene, and it feels like no time has passed. It was a blast. We're so lucky that our connection still continues."
The Young Sheldon star jokes she "had a lot of bills to pay," which is why she jumped at the chance to work with AT&T Business. "I'm just kidding! They are a model business," she says. "They know how to deal with business, and they are the go-to company for all your internet and phone needs. It was a no-brainer! It's nice to be with a company that represents so well. They always have interesting ads. I think they are very forward thinking, and it's easy to get behind them!"
For more information on the campaign and the AT&T Network, you can visit att.com/nextlevelnetwork.