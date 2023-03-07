Melissa Gorga Shockingly Admits She's Open To Making Amends With Teresa Giudice As Nasty Family Feud Continues: 'I Want To Be Able To Be In The Same Room'
Melissa Gorga is backing down amid her fight with Teresa Giudice.
As the current season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey focuses on the rift between the Skinny Italian author, her brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa shockingly revealed she wants nothing more than to make peace with Teresa.
"I’m happy for her. I want her to be so happy. I want the girls to be happy. They’re in this, you know, new stage of life with a new man," the Envy boutique owner said of the Teresa's marriage to Luis Ruelas, whom she wed in August without Melissa and Joe present.
"Sometimes it’s just toxic and it’s like, at what point do you say, OK, I’m done with a back and forth?" she continued of their dynamic. "I just want to make it better at this point… I want to be able to be in the same room.”
Tensions worsened after Melissa's niece Gia Giudice called out her uncle on social media — labeling him an "opportunist" — after he shared a video of a run in with Teresa's ex-husband, Joe Giudice.
"We were walking into a bar at the same time, and they saw each other," the "On Display" vocalist claimed of the interaction with her former brother-in-law. "Thank god the two of them open arms, hugged it out. No mention of the past, no mention of Teresa, not even one word. No mention of her new man, zero. The two of them talked about what Joe's doing for work, that their fathers both passed away. They haven't seen each other in eight years."
"My husband let it all go, he saw him and he felt like he saw family," Melissa continued before adding of her spouse, "Joe's damned if he does, damned if he doesn't."
EXTRA conducted the interview with Gorga about making peace with Teresa.
E! conducted the interview with Melissa about the run-in with Joe.