Melissa Gorga Shockingly Admits She's Open To Making Amends With Teresa Giudice As Nasty Family Feud Continues: 'I Want To Be Able To Be In The Same Room'

"I’m happy for her. I want her to be so happy. I want the girls to be happy. They’re in this, you know, new stage of life with a new man," the Envy boutique owner said of the Teresa's marriage to Luis Ruelas, whom she wed in August without Melissa and Joe present.

"Sometimes it’s just toxic and it’s like, at what point do you say, OK, I’m done with a back and forth?" she continued of their dynamic. "I just want to make it better at this point… I want to be able to be in the same room.”