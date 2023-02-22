Melissa Gorga 'Hurt' By Gia & Gabriella Giudice After They Accuse Her Of Ditching Their Family
Blood is clearly not thicker than water with the Gorgas and the Giudices.
During a Tuesday, February 21, appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Melissa Gorga revealed how "hurt" she was by her nieces Gia Giudice and Gabriella Giudice's comments about her not being there for them during Teresa Giudice's 2015 prison sentence during the latest episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.
When Bravo boss Andy Cohen asked the "On Display" vocalist her reaction to the girls saying she and husband Joe Gorga were only there when the cameras were around to film the 3-part special Teresa Checks In, Melissa said, "That hurts to even hear it."
The executive producer then turned to her spouse who was sitting in the audience to get his reaction to which he noted was, "Exactly what she said."
Regarding her typically quiet niece, Gabriella, speaking her mind about how her aunt and uncle have treated their family, Melissa took the opportunity to take a swipe at her sister-in-law. "I think it's super selfish when any mother brings a child into a conversation like this," she noted of Teresa. "I'm sorry. It's a selfish thing to have them comment on it. She's my godchild."
The response comes as the 22-year-old made a bold statement during the most recent episode of the Bravo series about how the Envy boutique owner was trying to make her mother "look bad" by "lying" about being sat away from the family at Teresa and Luis Ruelas' engagement party — especially after the Skinny Italian author attempted to extend an olive branch by inviting Melissa to be one of her bridesmaids.
“I wish you never asked her that because, I mean, not for nothing, you’re still upset with the fact that she said that she was there for us,” Gia told Teresa.
“The only times we really saw them was when we were on camera together,” the college student claimed in a confessional. “I really can’t remember any other time when I saw them.”
“Especially when it’s not true,” Gabriella chimed in. “Credit shouldn’t be given where it’s not earned. That affects me directly, so it’s something that I take to heart.”