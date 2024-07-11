'There Needs to Be Changes': Melissa Gorga Reacts to the Future of 'RHONJ' After Drama-Filled Season
There have been many rumors and speculation in regards to casting for the next season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.
After the reunion was canceled by Bravo, many fans are wondering who — if any — of the current cast members will be back. With all of the reports, cast member Melissa Gorga has finally broken her silence in regards to what may happen.
Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Gorga revealed: “I agree with Bravo that there needs to be changes... I agree with that 100 percent.”
“I think things have gotten really toxic,” Gorga went on to share. “There's two of my cast members that have played really dirty behind the scenes and it's coming out. It's all coming out, because it always rises to the top, it always comes out in the laundry. It's been years, so it's all coming forward."
So, what does Gorga think in terms of casting — and if she ends up not returning to the show?
“Whatever Bravo decides to do is fine with me. I don't make demands. I come to work. I have a very strong relationship with the show," she added. “I feel like whoever they decide to cast — or not cast — I'm fine, in my own lane with my own family and my own kids, and I'll deal with it when I have to deal with it."
Aside from sharing her thoughts on casting, Gorga also provided some insight into the canceled reunion — and what Bravo plans to do in place of it.
“We are going to end up doing something,” Gorga confirmed. “You guys will see something to kind of piece it all together. It won't be a full-blown reunion, but I'm sure there will be something." Gorga’s arch-nemesis, sister-in-law Teresa Giudice, also recently commented on casting for next season — specifically, when appearing on Live With Kelly & Mark on Tuesday, July 9, Giudice said she is “not leaving.” “I started the show,” Giudice added. “When Bravo wants me to leave, that's when I'll leave."
Bravo head honcho Andy Cohen has also piped in on casting, recently discussing it on Jeff Lewis’ podcast “Jeff Lewis Has Issues.” “I think there are four different ways that we could go with that show,” Cohen stated in regards to where things go with The Real Housewives of New Jersey. “And I think you could probably figure out what they are. We are going to let this season play out. We will all talk.”