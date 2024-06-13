Andy Cohen Debunks Rumors 'RHONJ' Will Be Bringing in New Cast for Season 15

After rumors swirled that The Real Housewives of New Jersey would be getting a “total revamp” and only keeping Teresa Giudice , Dolores Catania and Rachel Fuda for Season 15, the executive producer shut down the speculation.

“There was a bunch of casting news about Jersey that was reported today. None of it is true. No decisions have been made. We haven’t even had any serious conversations about next season,” Cohen, 56, shared.

The Watch What Happens Live host added that any reporting on RHONJ casting in the next “six months is fake, so don’t believe it.”