Andy Cohen Debunks Rumors 'RHONJ' Will Be Bringing in New Cast for Season 15
Andy Cohen is setting the record straight!
After rumors swirled that The Real Housewives of New Jersey would be getting a “total revamp” and only keeping Teresa Giudice, Dolores Catania and Rachel Fuda for Season 15, the executive producer shut down the speculation.
“There was a bunch of casting news about Jersey that was reported today. None of it is true. No decisions have been made. We haven’t even had any serious conversations about next season,” Cohen, 56, shared.
The Watch What Happens Live host added that any reporting on RHONJ casting in the next “six months is fake, so don’t believe it.”
The rumors around the show began after it was confirmed the cast would not have a “traditional” reunion for Season 14.
Cohen explained fans “will understand” why showrunners decided to nix the reunion once the finale airs.
“The finale is epic, and it’s great, and I’m excited for everyone to see it, and we all came to the same understanding after watching it, so I don’t think it’ll be a big surprise,” he added.
Earlier this month, the news broke that the women's feuds would prevent filming a normal ending to the season.
An insider spilled that the cast –– which includes Giudice, Catania, Fuda, Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Jennifer Aydin, Danielle Cabral and “friends of” Jenn Fessler and Jackie Goldschneider –– was informed they are developing other ways to finish up the current installment of the show.
They also dished that the finale was extremely intense.
Following the insider’s claims, Cohen confirmed the reunion change on SiriusXM’s Reality Checked, sharing that producers were taking “time” to figure out how to move forward.
“Right now, we’re just kind of focusing on, ‘OK, well, if we’re not doing a conventional reunion, what are we doing and what is something different that we could do?’” he stated.
“Things take time, and we want to take a minute to figure things out. There’s no point in rushing into something just to rush into something,” Cohen continued.
As OK! previously reported, on the June 9 episode of Watch What Happens Live, Giudice mentioned the reunion issue while dishing on her feud with costars Rachel and John Fuda.
"It's too bad we aren't having a reunion because I was going to bring an envelope and I was going to take something out of the envelope. I was going to bring it tonight ..." the mom-of-four, 52, revealed.
John previously claimed he had an envelope that contained several documents proving her husband, Luis Ruelas, 49, hired a private investigator to look into everyone on the show.
"He accused my husband of reaching out to his ex that was in jail and why would he do that? So, they threw the first punch. I'm gonna finish the fight," she said. "Trust me."
Entertainment Tonight spoke with Cohen about casting for Season 15 of RHONJ.