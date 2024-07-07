Teresa Giudice 'Might Not Want to Come Back' to 'RHONJ' After Drama-Filled Season: Source

The source noted that the reality star really "wants to focus on her marriage" to husband Luis Ruelas, particularly after going at it with costar Margaret Josephs. This past season, Josephs accused Ruelas of wasting his wife's money.

"He didn’t sign up for this," Giudice said at the time. "[Louie] met [me] not thinking that a lot of my cast members were gonna attack him on my show, which they did because they were trying to get to me. And they knew they didn’t have anything on me, so instead they figured, ‘Let’s hurt the person she loves,’ and that’s what they’ve been doing."