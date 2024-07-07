OK Magazine
Teresa Giudice 'Might Not Want to Come Back' to 'RHONJ' After Drama-Filled Season: Source

Jul. 7 2024

Teresa Giudice may be considering leaving Bravo once and for all after the drama of The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14.

A source spilled the 52-year-old fan favorite has been relieved to be getting a break from the show since filming wrapped — so much so that she "might not want to come back."

The source noted that the reality star really "wants to focus on her marriage" to husband Luis Ruelas, particularly after going at it with costar Margaret Josephs. This past season, Josephs accused Ruelas of wasting his wife's money.

"He didn’t sign up for this," Giudice said at the time. "[Louie] met [me] not thinking that a lot of my cast members were gonna attack him on my show, which they did because they were trying to get to me. And they knew they didn’t have anything on me, so instead they figured, ‘Let’s hurt the person she loves,’ and that’s what they’ve been doing."

Giudice has also been embroiled in a family feud with sister-in-law with Melissa Gorga. The 45-year-old even admitted that she hadn't reached out to her niece Milania Giudice after she was involved in a scary May car crash.

"Right now, no one is on talking terms with anyone because of the things that have happened," Gorga said in a recent interview with Extra’s Billy Bush. "I’m so happy she’s OK."

As far as the possibility of making amends, she told the host, "Certain things have happened that are just really hard to come back from."

The feud reportedly went so far that they barely acknowledged each other's existence on set while filming Season 14.

"The biggest misconception is that it's going to be more drama between me and my sister-in-law. We don't even, like, look at each other," Gorga revealed in a January interview. "I think it just is what it is. I always say it's unfortunate. I'll never be, like, happy about that. But we're all living, and we're happy, and sometimes things just need to take its course. Right now, that's definitely how it is."

Giudice appeared to feel similarly about their estrangement when it was brought up in a November 2023 sit-down.

"The chapter is closed," Giudice said firmly, but clarified that she was on "good terms" with her sister-in-law.

The source spoke with Life & Style about Giudice's feelings about returning to RHONJ.

