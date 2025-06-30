'Shocked' 'RHONJ' Star Melissa Gorga Was in a 'Serious' Car Accident: 'I Was Scared It Was Going to Blow Up'

“So, I got in a car accident today,” Gorga shared on Instagram. “First time that I’ve ever been in… this bad of an accident.” The reality starlet shared she was at the dry cleaners when she went to pull out and someone “T-boned” her.

“I had no idea that it was — [I] was shocked,” she explained. “My airbags exploded. White powder started flying into my face from the airbags. [The] car was leaking something. I was so nervous I couldn’t get out. I was in shock. My door wouldn’t open because of the airbag, and I was scared that it was going to blow up. I was really scared that it was going to turn on fire — ‘cause you know when you drive down the road and you see cars on fire.” Gorga, who said she was having a “panic attack” in her car during the ordeal, is doing OK but still “pretty bruised up everywhere.”

“So, bottom line is you just never know what your day is going to consist of,” she elaborated. “I never in a million years thought I was going to meet my girlfriends for lunch, stop at the dry cleaners and then have a totaled car… And get into something that could’ve been really scary.” Gorga concluded by stating that life is precious.

“Just a really scary day,” she added. “I’m a little… shaky from it. It makes you count your blessings. It could have ended up very differently, so instead of being upset that I’m bruised up and I’m annoyed my car is wrecked, I’m going to be happy I’m alive and that I came home to my kids tonight… it’s scary.”