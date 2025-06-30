'Shocked' 'RHONJ' Star Melissa Gorga Was in a 'Serious' Car Accident: 'I Was Scared It Was Going to Blow Up'
Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga was in a terrible fender bender on June 27.
“So, I got in a car accident today,” Gorga shared on Instagram. “First time that I’ve ever been in… this bad of an accident.” The reality starlet shared she was at the dry cleaners when she went to pull out and someone “T-boned” her.
'I Was Shocked'
“I had no idea that it was — [I] was shocked,” she explained. “My airbags exploded. White powder started flying into my face from the airbags. [The] car was leaking something. I was so nervous I couldn’t get out. I was in shock. My door wouldn’t open because of the airbag, and I was scared that it was going to blow up. I was really scared that it was going to turn on fire — ‘cause you know when you drive down the road and you see cars on fire.” Gorga, who said she was having a “panic attack” in her car during the ordeal, is doing OK but still “pretty bruised up everywhere.”
'Shaky From It'
“So, bottom line is you just never know what your day is going to consist of,” she elaborated. “I never in a million years thought I was going to meet my girlfriends for lunch, stop at the dry cleaners and then have a totaled car… And get into something that could’ve been really scary.” Gorga concluded by stating that life is precious.
“Just a really scary day,” she added. “I’m a little… shaky from it. It makes you count your blessings. It could have ended up very differently, so instead of being upset that I’m bruised up and I’m annoyed my car is wrecked, I’m going to be happy I’m alive and that I came home to my kids tonight… it’s scary.”
A New Show
In the meantime, Gorga has been taking a break from filming RHONJ as it remains on pause. However, OK! exclusively shared Gorga is set to appear on a new Bravo show.
“A few months ago, I said that three of the women from RHONJ were given promise letters to show the network was still interested in them,” RHONJ friend Kim DePaola dished to OK! on May 12. “I can tell you, officially, they executed on one of those letters by giving Melissa a spot on Wife Swap.”
DePaola noted Gorga was paid $125,000 for her appearance.
Not a Good Sign for 'RHONJ'
“What I didn’t say at the time was that with the promise letters, came money,” she added. “The money Melissa’s being paid came out of the money the network had pre-paid her as a token of good faith to show they were interested in her.”
While fans are clamoring for an RHONJ update, DePaola didn’t have any good news to share.
“Sadly, this isn’t a good sign for RHONJ, as one of its principal stars is now filming another show,” she stated. “So, it just adds more fuel to the fire to make it seem like RHONJ is dead in the water and will most likely not return.”