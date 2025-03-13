or
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Reality Tv > Melissa Gorga
Melissa and Joe Gorga Make Shocking Admission About Season 15 of 'RHONJ'

Photo of Melissa and Joe Gorga
Source: @melissagorga/Instagram

Melissa and Joe Gorga gave a 'RHONJ' Season 15 update, claiming 'we start filming next week.'

By:

March 13 2025, Published 11:54 a.m. ET

In the wake of many rumors circulating regarding The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Melissa Gorga gave her two cents on the situation.

Photo of Melissa and Joe Gorga
Source: @melissagorga/Instagram

Melissa Gorga said she's 'excited' to not film 'RHONJ' this summer.

“The latest is exactly what Andy Cohen says every day on his radio show,” Gorga stated. “I think he’s getting so frustrated because…” Joe Gorga interrupted, joking, “We start filming next week!”

“I think they’re regrouping,” she continued. “I don’t think — Jersey’s not going anywhere. I don’t think it’s happening anytime soon. I think they’re revamping. I think they’re gonna do — this is my opinion — they’re gonna do some type of hybrid. They’re gonna keep a couple, bring some new faces, which I think it’s needed by the way. I’m not mad at it.” Gorga noted she’s “looking forward” to having her “summer off,” as every year they typically film at her shore house.

“I’m excited,” she said of the extended break. “I’m not mad at the pause. I know everybody’s mad at it. I’m really not. I’m like, ‘Okay.’”

Photo of Melissa Gorga
Source: @melissagorga/Instagram

Melissa Gorga thinks production is 'regrouping' amid RHONJ's hiatus.

She acknowledged she believes it’s “time for a shake-up,” claiming, “Bravo is saying that out loud as well.”

Gorga concluded discussing the future of RHONJ, sharing, “I don’t think they’re gonna redo the whole cast. I think they’re gonna keep a couple and bring a couple and who knows. We’ll see what happens.”

MORE ON:
Melissa Gorga

Photo of Andy Cohen and Teresa Giudice
Source: @teresagiudice/Instagram

Teresa Giudice was reportedly one of three women retained by Bravo.

As OK! reported, a source confirmed some of the cast had been retained by Bravo, dishing, “The three women Bravo has kept engaged are Melissa Gorga, Teresa Giudice and Dolores Catania. The other women — Margaret Josephs, Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda — were not given retention notices, and, at this time, Bravo is not pursuing them for a spot on RHONJ or any other side projects.”

Rumors previously circulated that Fuda was a “strong contender" to return, but her husband stood in the way. “Bravo found her husband difficult to deal with behind the scenes and didn’t feel it was worth the headache,” they noted.

As far as Gorga, the source noted the decision to keep her may be “shocking,” but “Bravo loves the dynamic her husband brings to the show." “They find him funny and think viewers enjoy watching him do shots and interact with the other men,” they added. “This isn’t something they wanted to let go of just yet.”

Photo of Joe and Melissa Gorga
Source: @melissagorga/Instagram

Melissa Gorga does not believe 'RHONJ' is going anywhere.

Andy has repeatedly shared no decision regarding RHONJ will be made until next year.

According to a Bravo spokesperson, "No decisions have been made around casting for RHONJ."

Extra spoke with the pair.

