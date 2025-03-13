Melissa and Joe Gorga Make Shocking Admission About Season 15 of 'RHONJ'

As OK! reported, a source confirmed some of the cast had been retained by Bravo, dishing, “The three women Bravo has kept engaged are Melissa Gorga, Teresa Giudice and Dolores Catania. The other women — Margaret Josephs, Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda — were not given retention notices, and, at this time, Bravo is not pursuing them for a spot on RHONJ or any other side projects.”

Rumors previously circulated that Fuda was a “strong contender" to return, but her husband stood in the way. “Bravo found her husband difficult to deal with behind the scenes and didn’t feel it was worth the headache,” they noted.

As far as Gorga, the source noted the decision to keep her may be “shocking,” but “Bravo loves the dynamic her husband brings to the show." “They find him funny and think viewers enjoy watching him do shots and interact with the other men,” they added. “This isn’t something they wanted to let go of just yet.”