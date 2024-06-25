Caroline Stanbury Says Sharing Her Life on 'The Real Housewives of Dubai' Has Been 'Lighter' Than When She Was on 'Ladies of London'

Stanbury chats exclusively with OK! about why filming her current series has been a breath of fresh air from the last time she graced our screens, her rift with former best friend Caroline Brooks and getting close with former enemy Chanel Ayan.

"It's a lot lighter because, obviously, my ex-husband wasn't fully on board," the blonde beauty notes of her time as a Housewife versus her time on the former Bravo series when she was married to her former spouse, Cem Habib, before tying the knot with Sergio Carrallo. "I understand he had a different type of job. He didn't want to be famous. Many husbands get thrown into this, and it's not like they get a choice; a wife pretty much pushes them into it. He had a serious job, and it was it was hard for him."