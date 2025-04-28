or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Reality Tv > Kody Brown
OK LogoREALITY TV

'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown Considered 'Walking Away' From Wife Robyn: 'I Was So Broken'

Composite photo of Kody Brown and Robyn Brown
Source: MEGA;@Robyn_browns_nest/instagram

'Sister Wives' star Kody Brown revealed he considered walking away from his wife Robyn.

By:

April 28 2025, Published 11:07 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Kody Brown revealed he once considered “walking away” from Robyn Brown on the April 27 episode of Sister Wives.

Article continues below advertisement
Composite photo of Kody Brown and Robyn Brown
Source: @Robyn_browns_nest/instagram

Robyn Brown said she was 'heartbroken' by her plural marriage falling apart.

Article continues below advertisement

"My church isn't a cult,” Kody said on the episode, which focused on Valentine’s Day. “It's hard to get into an easy to get out of, but marriage is its own cult. I don't want to disparage marriage, but it is easy to get into and it is hard to get out of.”

When Kody took Robyn out to dinner to celebrate the romantic holiday, she asked him how he felt about no longer being a polygamist, and he shared he felt like he’d been “slapped by polygamy."

"It's hard not to be bitter about the fact that I bought off on it and did it because in the end, in the last moments of it, it felt terrible," he continued. "I'm like, literally bitter sometimes."

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Robyn Brown
Source: TLC

Kody Brown apologized to Robyn Brown for the 'dark space' he went through and how it 'harmed' her.

Article continues below advertisement

Robyn continued prying, asking if he was "missing" their plural marriage.

"I don't want to be flippant with my answer because we were devoted to this, but I'm not interested in plural marriage anymore," he told the cameras. "I don't want to pursue another woman because I don't want that headache, the questions, the struggles, the wonder about trust. I'm not in that space."

While Kody told Robyn his children are a “blessing” that came out of their plural marriage, he’s “completely discouraged by the idea that people feel obligated to do what we did."

MORE ON:
Kody Brown

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Kody Brown
Source: TLC

Kody Brown commented on his 'plural marriage.'

Article continues below advertisement

For her part, Robyn said she was "heartbroken by all of this and trying to make sense of it,” but told the cameras she’s "very scared of plural marriage" due to "what has happened" to her family.

Kody then made the startling confession about his marriage to Robyn, noting, "Because I've been in plural marriage for so long and it was a sole focus of marriage for me, when we failed at it, I was sabotaging myself. There were days unfair to Robyn that I thought about just walking away from our relationship, too. And that was just because I was so broken, I became self-destructive."

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of 'Sister Wives' Cast
Source: TLC

Kody Brown is currently only married to Robyn Brown.

He then apologized to Robyn, specifically "for the dark space I went through and how it harmed you because it wasn't fair to you.”

"Because I was angry, you're withdrawing from me,” he elaborated. “And because you were withdrawing from me, I was experiencing not just the anger from the rejection and the anger from the failure of our failures in plural marriage and everything that I was experiencing there, it was causing me to literally have bad thoughts about us."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.