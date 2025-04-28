'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown Considered 'Walking Away' From Wife Robyn: 'I Was So Broken'

"My church isn't a cult,” Kody said on the episode, which focused on Valentine’s Day. “It's hard to get into an easy to get out of, but marriage is its own cult. I don't want to disparage marriage, but it is easy to get into and it is hard to get out of.”

When Kody took Robyn out to dinner to celebrate the romantic holiday, she asked him how he felt about no longer being a polygamist, and he shared he felt like he’d been “slapped by polygamy."

"It's hard not to be bitter about the fact that I bought off on it and did it because in the end, in the last moments of it, it felt terrible," he continued. "I'm like, literally bitter sometimes."