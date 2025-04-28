'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown Considered 'Walking Away' From Wife Robyn: 'I Was So Broken'
Kody Brown revealed he once considered “walking away” from Robyn Brown on the April 27 episode of Sister Wives.
"My church isn't a cult,” Kody said on the episode, which focused on Valentine’s Day. “It's hard to get into an easy to get out of, but marriage is its own cult. I don't want to disparage marriage, but it is easy to get into and it is hard to get out of.”
When Kody took Robyn out to dinner to celebrate the romantic holiday, she asked him how he felt about no longer being a polygamist, and he shared he felt like he’d been “slapped by polygamy."
"It's hard not to be bitter about the fact that I bought off on it and did it because in the end, in the last moments of it, it felt terrible," he continued. "I'm like, literally bitter sometimes."
Robyn continued prying, asking if he was "missing" their plural marriage.
"I don't want to be flippant with my answer because we were devoted to this, but I'm not interested in plural marriage anymore," he told the cameras. "I don't want to pursue another woman because I don't want that headache, the questions, the struggles, the wonder about trust. I'm not in that space."
While Kody told Robyn his children are a “blessing” that came out of their plural marriage, he’s “completely discouraged by the idea that people feel obligated to do what we did."
For her part, Robyn said she was "heartbroken by all of this and trying to make sense of it,” but told the cameras she’s "very scared of plural marriage" due to "what has happened" to her family.
Kody then made the startling confession about his marriage to Robyn, noting, "Because I've been in plural marriage for so long and it was a sole focus of marriage for me, when we failed at it, I was sabotaging myself. There were days unfair to Robyn that I thought about just walking away from our relationship, too. And that was just because I was so broken, I became self-destructive."
He then apologized to Robyn, specifically "for the dark space I went through and how it harmed you because it wasn't fair to you.”
"Because I was angry, you're withdrawing from me,” he elaborated. “And because you were withdrawing from me, I was experiencing not just the anger from the rejection and the anger from the failure of our failures in plural marriage and everything that I was experiencing there, it was causing me to literally have bad thoughts about us."