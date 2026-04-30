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Travis Kelce Responds to Rumors He Has 'Beef' With 'Powerful' Meryl Streep

travis kelce responds to meryl streep beef
Source: MEGA; @newheightshow/X

Travis Kelce Responds to Rumors He Has 'Beef' With 'Powerful' Meryl Streep

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April 30 2026, Published 7:21 a.m. ET

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Travis Kelce is setting the record straight after Meryl Streep seemingly threw a playful jab his way.

During the Wednesday, April 29, episode of the “New Heights” podcast, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and his brother, Jason Kelce, had some fun unpacking the moment.

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“Do we have beef with Meryl Streep?” Jason asked. “Is there Meryl Streep beef?”

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image of Travis Kelce denied having any 'beef' with Meryl Streep after her playful comment.
Source: @newheightshow/X

Travis Kelce denied having any 'beef' with Meryl Streep after her playful comment.

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Travis, 36, quickly shut that idea down, making it clear he’s a fan — not a rival.

“That’s a powerful woman right there,” he said. “I am a fan of Meryl Streep. I don’t have any beef with her.”

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Source: @newheightshow/X
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Still, Jason had receipts.

“You might wanna wait until you see this clip,” he teased, before playing a moment of Meryl promoting her upcoming film The Devil Wears Prada 2.

In the clip, the Oscar winner joked about the challenges of filming overseas.

“The hardest thing about shooting in Milan was walking in stilettos on the cobblestones. I’d like to see Travis Kelce do that,” she quipped.

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image of Meryl Streep joked that she’d like to see the athlete walk in stilettos on cobblestones in Milan.
Source: 20th Century Studios/Youtube

Meryl Streep joked that she’d like to see the athlete walk in stilettos on cobblestones in Milan.

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Travis looked stunned at first — but quickly leaned into the joke.

“Oh Meryl, you have no idea how good I am at walking in heels. OK?” he fired back.

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Source: 20th Century Studios/Youtube
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That’s when things escalated — in the funniest way possible — as Jason challenged his younger brother to prove it, and Travis didn’t totally back down.

“We’re gonna have to find some size 14 heels first,” he said, laughing.

Jason even suggested going the custom route, but Travis started to second-guess the whole idea.

“I wear Chelsea boots, are those heels?” he asked.

Jason wasn’t letting him off easy: “No it’s gotta be a stiletto, it’s gotta be a pointy bottom. That’s why it’s hard.”

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image of 'The Devil Wears Prada' debuts in theaters on May 1.
Source: MEGA

'The Devil Wears Prada' debuts in theaters on May 1.

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At that point, Travis waved the white flag, admitting, “I don’t think I can do it, Meryl. I’ll let you have it.”

Jason wasted no time calling him out.

“You’re a quitter? You’re just gonna give up to Meryl Streep?” he joked. “You’re a world class athlete, Travis!”

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Still, Travis stood his ground.

“I don’t think I’m going to make it to Italy and walk in stilettos,” he said, before offering a compromise. “I’ll tell you what Meryl. If I ever find myself in Italy on that cobblestone, I’ll try and find a size 14 and we’ll put it to the test.”

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image of Travis Kelce initially joked back but later admitted he probably couldn’t pull it off.
Source: MEGA

Travis Kelce initially joked back but later admitted he probably couldn’t pull it off.

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While it’s unclear if the two stars actually know each other, the comment seemed all in good fun — especially since the legendary actress has a connection to Travis’ fiancée, Taylor Swift.

In a previous interview, the singer opened up about working with Meryl on the 2014 dystopian movie The Giver.

"Yeah, I couldn't believe that it was happening to me," she said when asked about sharing the screen with the Mamma Mia! star.

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