Kylie Jenner Hugs Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet's Sister Pauline After Closing Out Coperni's Show During Paris Fashion Week Debut: Photos
Kylie Jenner was a true princess during her Paris Fashion Week debut — and her prince Timothée Chalamet's family was there to support her!
On Tuesday night, October 1, the reality star returned to modeling, as she closed out Coperni's show at Disneyland Paris in a gorgeous black gown.
Fresh off the runway, a video shared to TikTok showcases Timothée's sister, Pauline Chalamet, greeting her brother's girlfriend — whom the Wonka star was first linked to romantically in April 2023 — with a supportive hug and a brief conversation after Kylie nearly broke the internet with her mesmerizing fashion show appearance.
In the comments section of the social media post, fans gushed over the loving moment, with one admirer insisting, "this proves everything for me 🤷🏼♀️," seemingly in response to haters accusing Kylie and Timothée's relationship of being a PR (public relations) stunt.
"Aw that’s really sweet," another supporter gushed, while a third declared: "I don't care what anyone says, Kylie seems like such a sweet and genuine girl."
Kylie took to Instagram after her exciting evening with highlights from before, during and after her Paris Fashion Week debut.
"ONCE UPON A TIME.. thank you @sebastienmeyer & @arnaud_vaillant i can’t even express how grateful i am to you two and this fairytale night i will never forget. 🥹🥹🥹🫂 felt like a real life princess. 👸🏻 @coperni," the Kylie Cosmetics founder captioned the post — which quickly racked up millions of "likes."
Several of Kylie's nearly 400 million followers on the social media app flocked to her comments section with congratulatory praises, as many were blown away by the brunette bombshell's effortless beauty and gravitating presence down the runway.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"She actually has better walk than actual MODELS!!!!" one fan claimed, while another exclaimed: "SUPER MODEL ENERGY."
"We need to see you more on the runway," a third supporter proposed, as a fourth begged, "Now we need you at every fashion week."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
A hater, however, called Kylie "the real model of the family," which was seemingly a low blow toward her sister Kendall Jenner — known most for her modeling out of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, with a second internet troll similarly spewing: "Sorry but this is much better than Kendall's walk 🔥."
Kylie's mom, Kris Jenner, boasted about her daughter, calling the 27-year-old her "beautiful princess" while exclaiming: "Wow!!!!!"
The mom-of-two's close pal Stassie Karanikolaou was among supporters at the fashion show, as she shared videos of the jaw-dropping moment to social media.
"That's my best friend," she said. "You better walk!!!!!!"