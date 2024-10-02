or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Couples > Kylie Jenner
OK LogoCOUPLES

Kylie Jenner Hugs Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet's Sister Pauline After Closing Out Coperni's Show During Paris Fashion Week Debut: Photos

Photo of Kylie Jenner and picture of Pauline Chalamet.
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram; MEGA

Timothée Chalamet's sister, Pauline, got to see her brother's girlfriend Kylie Jenner's Paris Fashion Week debut!

By:

Oct. 2 2024, Published 12:28 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Kylie Jenner was a true princess during her Paris Fashion Week debut — and her prince Timothée Chalamet's family was there to support her!

On Tuesday night, October 1, the reality star returned to modeling, as she closed out Coperni's show at Disneyland Paris in a gorgeous black gown.

Article continues below advertisement
kylie jenner hugs timothee chalamet sister paris fashion week coperni
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner closed out Coperni's show at Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, October 1.

Fresh off the runway, a video shared to TikTok showcases Timothée's sister, Pauline Chalamet, greeting her brother's girlfriend — whom the Wonka star was first linked to romantically in April 2023 — with a supportive hug and a brief conversation after Kylie nearly broke the internet with her mesmerizing fashion show appearance.

In the comments section of the social media post, fans gushed over the loving moment, with one admirer insisting, "this proves everything for me 🤷🏼‍♀️," seemingly in response to haters accusing Kylie and Timothée's relationship of being a PR (public relations) stunt.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @lonniegal/TikTok
Article continues below advertisement

"Aw that’s really sweet," another supporter gushed, while a third declared: "I don't care what anyone says, Kylie seems like such a sweet and genuine girl."

Kylie took to Instagram after her exciting evening with highlights from before, during and after her Paris Fashion Week debut.

Article continues below advertisement
kylie jenner hugs timothee chalamet sister paris fashion week coperni
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Coperni's show marked Kylie Jenner's first-ever runway appearance at Paris Fashion Week.

Article continues below advertisement

"ONCE UPON A TIME.. thank you @sebastienmeyer & @arnaud_vaillant i can’t even express how grateful i am to you two and this fairytale night i will never forget. 🥹🥹🥹🫂 felt like a real life princess. 👸🏻 @coperni," the Kylie Cosmetics founder captioned the post — which quickly racked up millions of "likes."

Several of Kylie's nearly 400 million followers on the social media app flocked to her comments section with congratulatory praises, as many were blown away by the brunette bombshell's effortless beauty and gravitating presence down the runway.

MORE ON:
Kylie Jenner

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
kylie jenner hugs timothee chalamet sister paris fashion week coperni
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner wore a gorgeous black gown for her fashion show appearance.

Article continues below advertisement

"She actually has better walk than actual MODELS!!!!" one fan claimed, while another exclaimed: "SUPER MODEL ENERGY."

"We need to see you more on the runway," a third supporter proposed, as a fourth begged, "Now we need you at every fashion week."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

A hater, however, called Kylie "the real model of the family," which was seemingly a low blow toward her sister Kendall Jenner — known most for her modeling out of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, with a second internet troll similarly spewing: "Sorry but this is much better than Kendall's walk 🔥."

Kylie's mom, Kris Jenner, boasted about her daughter, calling the 27-year-old her "beautiful princess" while exclaiming: "Wow!!!!!"

Article continues below advertisement
kylie jenner hugs timothee chalamet sister paris fashion week coperni
Source: MEGA

Kylie Jenner was praised online for her mesmerizing runway walk.

The mom-of-two's close pal Stassie Karanikolaou was among supporters at the fashion show, as she shared videos of the jaw-dropping moment to social media.

"That's my best friend," she said. "You better walk!!!!!!"

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.