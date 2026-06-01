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Mia Alario Faces Allegations Over West Wilson Hookup

Photo of Mia Alario and West Wilson.
Source: @miaalario/INSTAGRAM; @westling.conrad/INSTAGRAM

Mia Alario faced accusations in the ‘Southern Hospitality’ reunion.

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June 1 2026, Published 8:31 a.m. ET

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Mia Alario, a prominent figure from Southern Hospitality, finds herself embroiled in a scandal involving Summer House star West Wilson.

The controversy arose following the dramatic Season 10 reunion of Summer House, where accusations of infidelity and dishonesty took center stage.

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West Wilson Drama Expanded Beyond ‘Summer House’

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Image of Michols Peña claimed Mia Alario lied about hooking up with West Wilson.
Source: Bravo/YOUTUBE

Michols Peña claimed Mia Alario lied about hooking up with West Wilson.

In a recently released trailer for the Southern Hospitality Season 4 reunion, Michols Peña confronts Alario, stating, “You lied about f---ing West.” This claim caught the attention of fans, as Alario had previously admitted to “messing with” Wilson during her appearance at BravoCon 2025. Alario responded to the accusation with confusion, asking, “When did I lie?”

The trailer showcased a heated exchange, with Peña asserting, “You even told [‘Southern Charm’ star] Salley Carson to f--- him because the d--- was so good.” Alario denied this statement, and the situation escalated further when Leva Bonaparte corroborated Peña’s claim, stating, “I was there when you told her that.”

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Image of Leva Bonaparte backed Michols Peña’s claims against Mia Alario.
Source: Bravo/YOUTUBE

Leva Bonaparte backed Michols Peña’s claims against Mia Alario.

A representative for Wilson did not respond to inquiries from Page Six regarding the allegations. Alario, who attended Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” event in April, shared that Wilson reached out to her with an apology after she discussed his relationship with Amanda Batula on Watch What Happens Live.

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Amanda Batula Relationship Timeline Drew Criticism

Image of Amanda Batula and West Wilson’s relationship fueled more Bravo drama.
Source: @westling.conrad/INSTAGRAM

Amanda Batula and West Wilson’s relationship fueled more Bravo drama.

Wilson’s relationship with Batula has garnered significant attention since it became public in March.

The revelation shocked many fans due to Wilson’s previous connections with castmate Ciara Miller, who happens to be Batula’s former best friend. In a joint statement released in March, Wilson and Batula explained, “It was never our intention to purposely hide anything,” emphasizing the complexity of their relationship dynamics.

During the recent Summer House Season 10 reunion, tensions mounted as castmates confronted Wilson and Batula about their dating timeline. At one point, Miller criticized Batula, calling her “weak” and a “snake” for not being forthcoming about her relationship with Wilson.

Bravo Fans Waited for More Reunion Revelations

Image of Fans anticipated more revelations ahead of the reunion episode.
Source: Bravo/YOUTUBE

Fans anticipated more revelations ahead of the reunion episode.

Alario’s comments at the “Virtual Reali-Tea” event, along with her past interactions with Wilson, have added depth to the unfolding drama. As fans await the airing of the “Southern Hospitality” reunion, they can expect more revelations and confrontations that will likely captivate audiences.

The ongoing scandal surrounding Alario and Wilson has left fans eager for more updates, as the Bravo community continues to buzz with speculation and intrigue.

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