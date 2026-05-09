NEWS West Wilson Admits Photo Leak Was the ‘Worst Day of My Life’ Source: Show Me Something Sophie Cunningham & West Wilson/YouTube West Wilson opened up about his leaked private photos, cast drama and mental health struggles on his podcast. OK! Staff May 9 2026, Published 11:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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West Wilson, known for his role on Summer House, recently addressed the leak of his private photos during an episode of his “Show Me Something” podcast. He revealed that he learned about the leak just moments before the Season 10 reunion, describing it as the “worst day of my life.”

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Source: Show Me Something Sophie Cunningham & West Wilson/YouTube West Wilson said discovering his private photos had leaked happened on what he called the 'worst day' of his life.

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“I know my f------ n---- leaked, but guess what? It’s like the sixth worry of mine right now,” Wilson stated on the podcast, emphasizing that he is dealing with several personal issues. He expressed a sense of resignation regarding the situation, indicating that he would “own” the fact that the images were of him.

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Source: Show Me Something Sophie Cunningham & West Wilson/YouTube 'The Summer House' star explained that he learned about the leak just moments before filming the Season 10 reunion.

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Wilson described the leaked photos as “not even sexual,” adding that they appeared “medical” in nature. “I’m soft in all of them,” he remarked, highlighting that he could not recall the exact age of the images. They were taken in his former apartment, where he had a sauna.

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Source: @westling.conrad/Instagram Wilson attempted to laugh off the situation by joking that the leaked photos looked more 'medical' than sexual.

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A friend notified Wilson of the leak shortly before the reunion on April 23. “I was like ‘m-----------,’” he recalled, illustrating his shock and frustration. He attempted to find humor in the situation, joking about a potential partnership with Manscaped.

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The star’s romantic involvement with Amanda Batula has also garnered attention, particularly due to the fact that Batula was close friends with Wilson's ex-girlfriend Ciara Miller. During the podcast, Wilson acknowledged the strain this has placed on his relationships with the cast, stating, “What matters to me the most is these are my friends, and I’ve caused a lot of damage.” Wilson described the reunion as “dark,” acknowledging the emotional weight of the discussions. He stressed that mending relationships will take time, saying, “Doing the reunion was one step, and we got through it.”

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Source: @amandabatula/instagram;@westling.conrad/Instagram He also addressed the tension surrounding his rumored romance with Amanda Batula and its impact on friendships within the cast.

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In response to speculation about the timeline of his relationship with Batula, Wilson insisted there was “no overlap” with her previous marriage to Kyle Cooke. “I know there are a thousand different theories right now, but that is one thing that for sure did not happen,” he explained.