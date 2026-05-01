'Summer House' Scandal: West Wilson Texts Ex Mia Alario Amid Amanda Batula Romance
May 1 2026, Published 10:31 a.m. ET
West Wilson recently reached out to his ex-girlfriend, Mia Alario, just two days ago, revealing the ongoing tensions surrounding his new relationship with Amanda Batula.
Alario disclosed this information during Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” live event on Wednesday evening in New York City.
Mia Alario Reveals Private Text
Alario, who stars in “Southern Hospitality,” shared that Wilson texted her after she discussed his relationship with Batula on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.”
Wilson reportedly expressed, “I’ve been off the internet but I’ve seen snippets of everything, and I’m sorry for getting you roped into all this.”
Alario thanked him for the apology, agreeing that it is wise to “stay off the internet.”
Reflecting on her past connection with Wilson, Alario noted that she went on a date with him in September.
Friends encouraged her to pursue a relationship with him, stating, “Go out with him, he’s a fun guy.” Alario concurred, calling Wilson “charming” and “very nice.” However, she humorously remarked that he might have “used those traits for evil,” prompting laughter from the audience.
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Amanda Batula Romance Under Scrutiny
In March, Wilson and Batula made headlines by revealing their secret romance via a joint social media statement.
They clarified, “It was never our intention to purposely hide anything.” Insiders have since reported that their castmates, including Wilson’s ex, Ciara Miller, are unhappy about the situation.
Timeline Questions Stir Drama
Miller was seen looking distressed outside an Hermés boutique shortly after the news broke, indicating the emotional fallout from this love triangle.
Alario further questioned the timeline of Wilson and Batula’s relationship, suggesting that Wilson was already seeing Batula when he dated her.
During her appearance on “WWHL,” Alario claimed, “I met Amanda at BravoCon [in November], and she actually told me that they pregamed our date at his apartment.” This revelation raised eyebrows among fans and added further intrigue to the already complicated situation.
Alario dismissed concerns for Miller, joking, “Ciara, if she was ugly ... I’d feel bad for her. But she is one of the baddest b------ on Bravo.” Her confidence and humor resonated with the audience, who reacted positively to her remarks.
As the narrative continues to evolve, the implications of Wilson’s recent communication with Alario remain to be seen. The interconnected relationships in the world of Bravo reality television keep audiences engaged and curious about what will happen next.
Stay tuned for more updates on this ongoing saga!