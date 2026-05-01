'Summer House' Scandal: West Wilson Texts Ex Mia Alario Amid Amanda Batula Romance

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West Wilson recently reached out to his ex-girlfriend, Mia Alario, just two days ago, revealing the ongoing tensions surrounding his new relationship with Amanda Batula. Alario disclosed this information during Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” live event on Wednesday evening in New York City.

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Mia Alario Reveals Private Text

Source: @miaalario/INSTAGRAM Mia Alario revealed the message at a live event.

Alario, who stars in “Southern Hospitality,” shared that Wilson texted her after she discussed his relationship with Batula on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.” Wilson reportedly expressed, “I’ve been off the internet but I’ve seen snippets of everything, and I’m sorry for getting you roped into all this.”

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Source: @westling.conrad/INSTAGRAM West Wilson apologized for pulling her into online speculation.

Alario thanked him for the apology, agreeing that it is wise to “stay off the internet.” Reflecting on her past connection with Wilson, Alario noted that she went on a date with him in September. Friends encouraged her to pursue a relationship with him, stating, “Go out with him, he’s a fun guy.” Alario concurred, calling Wilson “charming” and “very nice.” However, she humorously remarked that he might have “used those traits for evil,” prompting laughter from the audience.

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Amanda Batula Romance Under Scrutiny

Source: @westling.conrad/INSTAGRAM His romance with Amanda Batula sparked timeline questions.

In March, Wilson and Batula made headlines by revealing their secret romance via a joint social media statement. They clarified, “It was never our intention to purposely hide anything.” Insiders have since reported that their castmates, including Wilson’s ex, Ciara Miller, are unhappy about the situation.

Timeline Questions Stir Drama

Source: MEGA Ciara Miller reacted as tensions spread among castmates.