NEWS Mia Goth Looks Unrecognizable With Bleached Eyebrows in First Sighting Since Shia LaBeouf Divorce Filing Source: MEGA Mia Goth debuted a striking red-carpet style at Los Angeles' Academy Museum Gala, marking her first outing after filing for divorce from Shia LaBeouf. Joshua Sila Oct. 22 2026, Published 11:44 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Mia Goth made her first public appearance since filing for divorce from Shia LaBeouf, turning heads with a dramatic red carpet look at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles. "Mother Mia. Can't stop staring at Mia Goth on the Academy Museum Gala carpet 🖤," one X post read alongside a photo of the actress on X.

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Goth Stepped Out in a Dramatic Gown

Source: MEGA Mia Goth chose a custom, deep-V Dior silk-satin dress accented by a waist bow for the event.

The X alum wore a custom black silk-satin gown by Christian Dior for the October 17 event. The robe-style dress featured a plunging V-neckline, flowing sleeves and an oversized bow at the waist adorned with shimmering embellishments. Goth completed the look with a structured black Dior handbag with a shiny metallic detail at its base. Her long, bronde hair was styled in a voluminous blowout. The actress wore understated makeup, adding to the striking appearance of her bleached eyebrows.

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The Academy Museum Gala Celebrated Hollywood's Biggest Names

Source: MEGA Charlize Theron, Colman Domingo, and John Carpenter were awarded during this year's event.

Goth joined a star-studded guest list at the sixth annual Academy Museum Gala, held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on October 17. The annual fundraiser celebrated achievements in filmmaking while supporting the museum's exhibitions, educational initiatives and public programming. This year's honorees included Charlize Theron, who received the Icon Award. Colman Domingo took home the Vantage Award, while filmmaker and composer John Carpenter was presented with the Luminary Award. The event, which brought together actors, filmmakers and other prominent figures from across the entertainment industry, raised more than $14 million for the museum. The evening also featured a special performance by Taylor Swift.

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Goth Filed for Divorce After More Than a Decade Together

Source: MEGA Mia Goth filed to end her marriage to Shia LaBeouf over irreconcilable differences, requesting primary custody of their daughter, Isabel.

Goth filed for divorce from LaBeouf in Los Angeles County Superior Court in October 2026. The actress cited irreconcilable differences and listed July 28, 2025, as their date of separation. The estranged couple share a daughter, Isabel, born in March 2022. Goth requested primary legal and physical custody of the 4-year-old, with visitation rights for LaBeouf. She also asked the court to deny spousal support to both parties.

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