Mia Goth Files for Divorce From Shia LaBeouf, Officially Ending Their 10-Year Marriage Months After His Drunken New Orleans Arrest

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It's over! Mia Goth filed for divorce from Shia LaBeouf after 10 years of marriage. The Pearl star, 32, filed the documents on Tuesday, October 6, listing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split, according to a report.

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Mia Goth Filed for Divorce From Shia LaBeouf

Source: MEGA Mia Goth and Shia LaBeouf tied the knot in 2016.

Goth listed their separation date as July 25, 2025, per court documents. The actress also asked for primary legal and physical custody of their 4-year-old daughter, Isabel. In addition, she requested that the court terminate its ability to award spousal support to either her or the Even Stevens star, 40.

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Mia Goth and Shia LaBeouf Quietly Split in 2025

Source: MEGA Shia LaBeouf reportedly moved to New Orleans to be closer to family following his split from Mia Goth.

As OK! previously reported, Goth and LaBeouf quietly split in 2025. At the time, sources revealed the former Disney star had moved to New Orleans to be close to family. "Their relationship has always been complicated," an insider suggested at the time. "They weren’t getting along and had a lot of drama last year." TMZ reported that police were called to the former couple's Los Angeles home several times prior to their split, including one 911 call where an "uncooperative female" was heard saying "just go," stating she was trying to get her spouse to leave. The call was logged as a "husband and wife" disturbance of the peace.

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Inside Mia Goth and Shia LaBeouf's Relationship

Source: MEGA Mia Goth and Shia LaBeouf welcomed their daughter in 2022.

LaBeouf and Goth first met on the set of Nymphomaniac: Vol. II in 2012, which marked her big-screen debut. Though the pair tied the knot in 2016, two years later a rep for the couple confirmed their split. “Shia and Mia have filed for divorce. The separation is amicable, and all details pertaining to the divorce proceedings will remain private," a source said at the time. By March 2020, the pair were spotted wearing rings in Los Angeles and welcomed their daughter two year later. However, neither has ever publicly discussed their reconciliation.

Shia LaBeouf Was Arrested in February

Source: MEGA Shia LaBeouf pleaded guilty to three counts of simple battery in June.