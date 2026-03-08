Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth's Relationship Timeline: From First Meeting to Their Split
March 8 2026, Published 12:05 a.m. ET
2012: Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth Met
Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth endured a famously rocky relationship before calling it quits for good.
Their tumultuous romance began after meeting on the set of the 2013's Nymphomaniac: Vol. II, where Goth made her big screen debut as P while LaBeouf played the role of Jerôme.
November 2013: Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth Worked Together in a Music Video
After working in the 2013 erotic art film, LaBeouf reunited with Goth when he directed Future Unlimited's music video for "Haunted Love."
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter after the music video's release, the Even Stevens alum shared his inspiration for the project.
"When I think domestic, I feel love," he shared. "When I think violence, I feel haunted. 'Haunted Love' for me was about lovers pushing each other to the edge. And how jealousy can make a person snap."
October 2014: Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth Made Their Red Carpet Debut
Goth joined LaBeouf at the closing night gala screening of his film Fury in London, making their red carpet debut as a couple.
March 2015: Engagement Rumors Swirled
While attending Paris Fashion Week in 2015, the scream queen sparked engagement rumors when she debuted a sparkly band on her ring finger.
Neither LaBeouf nor Goth addressed the speculation at the time.
July 2015: Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth Had a Heated Argument
In July 2015, Entertainment Tonight shared a bombshell video that captured LaBeouf and Goth getting into a public argument outside a taxi near a hotel in Germany.
The Disturbia actor was heard saying, "I don't wanna touch you. I don't wanna be aggressive. This is the kind of s--- that makes a person abusive."
"If I'd have stayed there, I would have killed her," he added in the clip.
March 2016: Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth Sparked Engagement Rumors Again
LaBeouf and Goth set off engagement rumors once more when the Frankenstein actress sported the same ring during a lunch date.
While they declined to comment on the buzz, multiple news outlet later confirmed they were engaged after four years of dating.
October 2016: Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth Got Married
On October 10, 2016, LaBeouf and Goth exchanged vows during an intimate Las Vegas ceremony presided over by an Elvis Presley impersonator.
However, officials noted the nuptials were not legally binding, with Clark County of Nevada writing, "Our records show no marriage license for Shia LaBeouf & Mia Goth. A commitment ceremony was performed #Vegas."
On the other hand, the Surf's Up star said he was "proud" of his wedding to Goth because it was "love."
"The plan was for it to be a private deal," he revealed during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "Part of the package, the King Tut package, you get a live stream for free."
LaBeouf continued, "We get home and it's like, 'Woah hey, listen something changed.' So I called them up and they said, 'Somebody pressed the wrong button that sends the video to TMZ.'"
September 2018: Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth Filed for Divorce
A representative for LaBeouf confirmed the Daytime Emmy-winning actor and Goth had amicably split after two years of marriage.
"Shia and Mia have filed for divorce. The separation is amicable and all details pertaining to the divorce proceedings will remain private," said the representative.
March 2020: Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth Sparked Reconciliation Rumors
LaBeouf and Goth appeared to have rekindled their romance after they were photographed out and about in March 2020.
The following month, they were spotted on a walk while sporting their respective wedding bands.
Although the reconciliation rumors died down after the Transformers actor was seen kissing Margaret Qualley, the on-and-off former couple revived their relationship in 2021.
April 2022: Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth Welcomed Their Daughter
In April 2022, photos of LaBeouf and Goth pushing a stroller around Pasadena made the rounds online.
The Maniac director only confirmed they had expanded their brood in a letter to Olivia Wilde, published by Variety.
"I have a little girl, Isabel; she is five months old and just beginning to develop the last half of her laugh; it's AMAZING," he wrote, in part. "Mia, my wife & I have found each other again & are journeying toward a healthy family with love and mutual respect."
2025: Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth Split
The Constantine actor drew widespread attention after he was charged with two counts of simple assault on February 17 due to his involvement in an alleged physical altercation in New Orleans. A pretrial hearing is set for March 19.
Following LaBeouf's latest legal storm, reports confirmed he and Goth had quietly broken up in 2025.
"Their relationship has always been complicated. They weren't getting along and had a lot of drama last year," a source said.
LaBeouf reportedly moved from their Los Angeles home to New Orleans after Goth "encouraged" him to move out.
The insider continued, "She loves him, but she also doesn't need him. She's very independent. She has her own life, her own career and her priority is their daughter. Shia loves their daughter and stays in touch."
In a dramatic turn of events, Pasadena Police Department documents obtained by a news outlet revealed police responded to a 911 call to the estranged couple's Los Angeles-area property a year before their split.
The 911 call, which was made on November 2, 2024, was for a verbal altercation. A female caller could be heard repeatedly saying, "Just go," as she tried to get her husband to leave. The same caller made a follow-up call, informing authorities the man was still inside their home and would not budge.
The man could be heard cursing in the background before the call was cleared. No police report was required after the incident, according to the Pasadena City PIO.