Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth's Relationship Timeline: From First Meeting to Their Split

2012: Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth Met

Source: MEGA Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth reportedly split in 2025.

Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth endured a famously rocky relationship before calling it quits for good. Their tumultuous romance began after meeting on the set of the 2013's Nymphomaniac: Vol. II, where Goth made her big screen debut as P while LaBeouf played the role of Jerôme.

November 2013: Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth Worked Together in a Music Video

Source: MEGA Shia LaBeouf opened up about the inspiration for the music video.

After working in the 2013 erotic art film, LaBeouf reunited with Goth when he directed Future Unlimited's music video for "Haunted Love." In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter after the music video's release, the Even Stevens alum shared his inspiration for the project. "When I think domestic, I feel love," he shared. "When I think violence, I feel haunted. 'Haunted Love' for me was about lovers pushing each other to the edge. And how jealousy can make a person snap."

October 2014: Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth Made Their Red Carpet Debut

Source: MEGA Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth's relationship made headlines for years.

Goth joined LaBeouf at the closing night gala screening of his film Fury in London, making their red carpet debut as a couple.

March 2015: Engagement Rumors Swirled

Source: MEGA News about Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth's split emerged after the actor's recent legal trouble.

While attending Paris Fashion Week in 2015, the scream queen sparked engagement rumors when she debuted a sparkly band on her ring finger. Neither LaBeouf nor Goth addressed the speculation at the time.

July 2015: Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth Had a Heated Argument

Source: MEGA A news outlet shared video of the altercation.

In July 2015, Entertainment Tonight shared a bombshell video that captured LaBeouf and Goth getting into a public argument outside a taxi near a hotel in Germany. The Disturbia actor was heard saying, "I don't wanna touch you. I don't wanna be aggressive. This is the kind of s--- that makes a person abusive." "If I'd have stayed there, I would have killed her," he added in the clip.

March 2016: Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth Sparked Engagement Rumors Again

Source: MEGA Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth got engaged after four years of dating.

LaBeouf and Goth set off engagement rumors once more when the Frankenstein actress sported the same ring during a lunch date. While they declined to comment on the buzz, multiple news outlet later confirmed they were engaged after four years of dating.

October 2016: Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth Got Married

Source: MEGA Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth held an intimate wedding ceremony.

On October 10, 2016, LaBeouf and Goth exchanged vows during an intimate Las Vegas ceremony presided over by an Elvis Presley impersonator. However, officials noted the nuptials were not legally binding, with Clark County of Nevada writing, "Our records show no marriage license for Shia LaBeouf & Mia Goth. A commitment ceremony was performed #Vegas." On the other hand, the Surf's Up star said he was "proud" of his wedding to Goth because it was "love." "The plan was for it to be a private deal," he revealed during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "Part of the package, the King Tut package, you get a live stream for free." LaBeouf continued, "We get home and it's like, 'Woah hey, listen something changed.' So I called them up and they said, 'Somebody pressed the wrong button that sends the video to TMZ.'"

September 2018: Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth Filed for Divorce

Source: MEGA Shia LaBeouf was spotted kissing FKA Twigs after filing for divorce.

A representative for LaBeouf confirmed the Daytime Emmy-winning actor and Goth had amicably split after two years of marriage. "Shia and Mia have filed for divorce. The separation is amicable and all details pertaining to the divorce proceedings will remain private," said the representative.

March 2020: Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth Sparked Reconciliation Rumors

Source: MEGA Shia LaBeouf had a brief romantic relationship with Margaret Qualley.

LaBeouf and Goth appeared to have rekindled their romance after they were photographed out and about in March 2020. The following month, they were spotted on a walk while sporting their respective wedding bands. Although the reconciliation rumors died down after the Transformers actor was seen kissing Margaret Qualley, the on-and-off former couple revived their relationship in 2021.

April 2022: Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth Welcomed Their Daughter

Source: MEGA Mia Goth debuted a baby bump in January 2022.

In April 2022, photos of LaBeouf and Goth pushing a stroller around Pasadena made the rounds online. The Maniac director only confirmed they had expanded their brood in a letter to Olivia Wilde, published by Variety. "I have a little girl, Isabel; she is five months old and just beginning to develop the last half of her laugh; it's AMAZING," he wrote, in part. "Mia, my wife & I have found each other again & are journeying toward a healthy family with love and mutual respect."

2025: Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth Split

Source: MEGA Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth have one child together.