or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Shia LeBeouf
OK LogoNEWS

Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth Quietly Split About a Year Before Actor's Shocking Arrest in New Orleans: Report

Photo of Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth
Source: MEGA

Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth quietly split up nearly a year before the Transformers' star's shocking arrest during Mardi Gras in New Orleans.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 17 2026, Published 5:03 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth's marriage has been over for nearly a year, according to sources.

Though it's unclear if the Transformers star, 39, and model, 32, have filed for divorce, sources told a news outlet that LaBeouf relocated to New Orleans to be closer to family members.

Article continues below advertisement

Shia LaBeouf Was Arrested in New Orleans

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Shia LaBeouf was arrested in New Orleans on February 17.
Source: MEGA

Shia LaBeouf was arrested in New Orleans on February 17.

The report comes hours after LaBeouf was arrested following a Mardi Gras celebration just after midnight on February 17.

The Disney Channel alum was allegedly involved in a brawl outside a bar in New Orleans' French Quarter and currently faces two charges of simple battery, according to court docs obtained by a news outlet. It's currently unclear what led to the altercation.

“He is terrorizing the city!” a bartender, who served him over the holiday weekend, told a news outlet.

The Peanut Butter Falcon star remained behind bars until standing before a judge today at 3 p.m. local time.

Article continues below advertisement

Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth Met in 2012

Photo of Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth first met in 2012.
Source: MEGA

Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth first met in 2012.

LaBeouf and Goth first crossed paths in 2012, meeting on the set of Nymphomaniac: Vol. II, which marked Goth’s big-screen debut.

The pair later tied the knot in 2016 in a Las Vegas ceremony, streaming their nuptials live on TMZ.

Their romance has been rocky, with a rep for the couple confirming their split in 2018.

“Shia and Mia have filed for divorce. The separation is amicable, and all details pertaining to the divorce proceedings will remain private," a source said at the time.

MORE ON:
Shia LeBeouf

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth Reconciled in 2020

Photo of Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth have had a rollercoaster relationship over the years.
Source: MEGA

Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth have had a rollercoaster relationship over the years.

However, by March 2020, the pair were spotted wearing wedding rings while riding bikes together in Los Angeles.

Though neither commented on their reconciliation, the pair welcomed their first child together in 2022.

“[Goth] saved my f-------- life," the Holes actor said in a 2023 interview. "She was present for me at a time when I didn’t deserve to have nobody in my life, especially her… She gave me hope when I was really running on fumes.”

Shia LaBeouf and FKA Twigs

Photo of FKA Twigs filed a lawsuit against Shia LaBeouf in 2020.
Source: MEGA

FKA Twigs filed a lawsuit against Shia LaBeouf in 2020.

LaBeouf recently settled a lawsuit with his ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs in July 2025, more than four years after her initial filing.

In her lawsuit, she accused the movie star of emotionally, physically and mentally abusing her throughout their one-year relationship.

The "Cellophane" filed to dismiss her lawsuit without prejudice, with her lawyer releasing a joint statement with LaBeouf’s attorney Shawn Holley.

"Committed to forging a constructive path forward, we have agreed to settle our case out of court," they wrote. "While the details of the settlement will remain private, we wish each other personal happiness, professional success and peace in the future."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.