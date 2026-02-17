Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth Quietly Split About a Year Before Actor's Shocking Arrest in New Orleans: Report

Article continues below advertisement

Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth's marriage has been over for nearly a year, according to sources. Though it's unclear if the Transformers star, 39, and model, 32, have filed for divorce, sources told a news outlet that LaBeouf relocated to New Orleans to be closer to family members.

Shia LaBeouf Was Arrested in New Orleans

Source: MEGA Shia LaBeouf was arrested in New Orleans on February 17.

The report comes hours after LaBeouf was arrested following a Mardi Gras celebration just after midnight on February 17. The Disney Channel alum was allegedly involved in a brawl outside a bar in New Orleans' French Quarter and currently faces two charges of simple battery, according to court docs obtained by a news outlet. It's currently unclear what led to the altercation. “He is terrorizing the city!” a bartender, who served him over the holiday weekend, told a news outlet. The Peanut Butter Falcon star remained behind bars until standing before a judge today at 3 p.m. local time.

Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth Met in 2012

Source: MEGA Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth first met in 2012.

LaBeouf and Goth first crossed paths in 2012, meeting on the set of Nymphomaniac: Vol. II, which marked Goth’s big-screen debut. The pair later tied the knot in 2016 in a Las Vegas ceremony, streaming their nuptials live on TMZ. Their romance has been rocky, with a rep for the couple confirming their split in 2018. “Shia and Mia have filed for divorce. The separation is amicable, and all details pertaining to the divorce proceedings will remain private," a source said at the time.

Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth Reconciled in 2020

Source: MEGA Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth have had a rollercoaster relationship over the years.

However, by March 2020, the pair were spotted wearing wedding rings while riding bikes together in Los Angeles. Though neither commented on their reconciliation, the pair welcomed their first child together in 2022. “[Goth] saved my f-------- life," the Holes actor said in a 2023 interview. "She was present for me at a time when I didn’t deserve to have nobody in my life, especially her… She gave me hope when I was really running on fumes.”

