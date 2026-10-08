Michael Douglas Says Kobe Bryant 'Kept Finding Excuses to Stop by' Catherine Zeta Jones' House Before They Were Together

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Michael Douglas claimed Kobe Bryant would always be hanging around his now-wife Catherine Zeta-Jones' home in the Pacific Palisades before they got married. “I’m not sure how many times he ‘lost his dog,’ but it was a lot!” Douglas wrote in his new memoir, One Helluva Ride, about the basketball star bringing up his alleged pet.

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Kobe Bryant Had a Rather Convenient Reason to Visit

Source: MEGA Kobe Bryant kept finding reasons to visit Zeta-Jones' house.

Bryant had not yet met Vanessa Bryant, whom he would marry in 2001, while the Hollywood legends were still figuring out how to maintain their relationship across opposite coasts.

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Catherine Zeta-Jones Was Busy Building Her Hollywood Career

Source: MEGA Catherine Zeta-Jones was on the rise in Hollywood while her romance was growing.

Catherine also had plenty of reasons to stay away from California, as her Hollywood career was rapidly gaining momentum. Roles in films such as Entrapment alongside Sean Connery and High Fidelity with John Cusack helped cement her status as a rising star. Even when work and distance kept the couple apart, Douglas said they found another way to stay connected. The two began speaking on the phone regularly until they could finally spend more time together in person.

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Douglas and Zeta-Jones Eventually Got Engaged

Source: MEGA Douglas and Zeta-Jones’ romance eventually led to an engagement.

The pair got engaged on New Year's Eve in 1999, eventually marrying in November 2000. Michael recently gushed over his wife via Instagram. "I had never fallen in love on a movie screen before. Until I saw Catherine. She was magic, in a way that went beyond beauty. And I was certain, as much as I had ever been about anything, that she was the one. It's the kind of moment that only comes around once in your life, if you're lucky. The one time that you know, without any doubt in your mind, that you're meant to be with someone. Happy Birthday Catherine! I love you always and forever!" he wrote. For his part, the athlete proposed to Vanessa in May 2000.

Zeta-Jones Later Remembered Bryant as a Young Neighbor

Source: MEGA Zeta-Jones revisited her memories of Bryant as her neighbor.