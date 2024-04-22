'He's Sharp as a Tack!': Michael Douglas Defends President Joe Biden's Age as 2024 Election Looms
Actor Michael Douglas came to President Joe Biden's defense regarding his age during a new interview.
While chatting with CNN anchor Fareed Zakaria, the Hollywood star, 79, believes Biden, 81, is up for the job and can take on another four years in the White House.
"So you and Biden are about the same age. Are you one of those people who wished he had, bowed out and let the field choose somebody else? How do you think about that?" Zakaria asked Fatal Attraction alum.
"Well, I think that I walk a little similar to him. And the people that I’ve talked to and everybody that I have, say he’s sharp as a tack. He’s fine. We all have an issue with memories as we get older, we forget names. He’s overcome a stutter in his life. But let’s just say that his entire cabinet, including his vice president, everybody in his cabinet would be more than happy to work with him again in the next term. I cannot say that about the other candidate running because nobody in his cabinet from 2016 wants to be involved with him," he replied while seemingly taking a jab at Donald Trump.
As OK! previously reported, Biden's mental fitness has been called into question a bunch over the past few months, as he's made some mistakes in his speeches.
However, Biden is adamant he is ready to continue ruling the country.
“I tell you what, someone said, ‘You know what? That Biden, he’s getting old, man. I tell you what,'” he said in September 2023. “Well, guess what? Guess what? You know, the only thing that comes with age is a little bit of wisdom. I’ve been doing this longer than anybody, and guess what? I’m going to continue to do it, with your help.”
Meanwhile, Trump, 77, doesn't seem to be all with it — something Alyssa Farah Griffin has picked up on as of late.
“He is not as sharp as he was in 2016 and not even as sharp as he was in 2020,” Griffin said about Trump while talking to CNN anchor John Berman. “For some reason, that doesn’t necessarily come across to voters the same way, but Donald Trump is not the strongest fighter that Republicans could have right now, and it’s remarkable how much voters don’t see the age as also an issue because he is only three and a half years younger than President Joe Biden, but there is something about the way they carry themselves that is just seen very differently.”