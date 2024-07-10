Michael Douglas Reveals He's 'Deeply Concerned' About President Joe Biden's Chances in the 2024 Election
Michael Douglas revealed he agrees with George Clooney after the Ocean's Eleven star released an op-ed pleading with Joe Biden to step down from his bid for president.
On the Wednesday, July 10, installment of The View, the 79-year-old said that his fellow actor had a "valid point."
"I’m deeply, deeply concerned. I mean, especially, it’s difficult because the Democrats have a big bench. They’ve got a lot of heavy hitters," he explained to the panel of co-hosts.
Douglas also pointed to Biden's recent performance at the June 27 debate and suggested it should have been a "relatively simple" event to win against convicted felon Donald Trump.
"First of all, they should have told the president to stand up, put a little makeup on him for the debate, which should help him, and where to look," he continued. "And just don’t deal with all your facts, just deal with his lies."
As OK! previously reported, Clooney somberly stated that Democrats are "so terrified" by the prospect of Trump winning a second term that the country has "opted to ignore every warning sign" from Biden himself.
"I love Joe Biden. As a senator. As a vice president and as president," he continued. "I consider him a friend, and I believe in him. Believe in his character. Believe in his morals."
Clooney conceded that the 81-year-old has won "many battles" he's faced over the past four years, but "one battle he cannot win is the fight against time. None of us can," he added, referring to Biden's health and age.
"We are not going to win in November with this president ... Joe Biden is a hero; he saved democracy in 2020. We need him to do it again in 2024," he concluded.
Despite several political figures, actors and other filmmakers calling for Biden to step back from his campaign, the president vowed that he would see the race through until the end.
"The question of how to move forward has been well-aired for over a week now. And it’s time for it to end," he said in a statement shared earlier this month. "We have 42 days to the Democratic Convention and 119 days to the general election. Any weakening of resolve or lack of clarity about the task ahead only helps Trump and hurts us. It is time to come together, move forward as a unified party, and defeat Donald Trump."