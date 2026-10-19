Michael Douglas Says 'I Would Commit My Life' to Getting Donald Trump a Nobel Peace Prize If He Convinced Vladimir Putin to 'Reduce' Nuclear Stockpile
Oct. 19 2026, Published 11:22 a.m. ET
Though Michael Douglas didn't vote for Donald Trump, he said he would be more than happy to hand over the Nobel Peace Prize the president famously craves if it meant Trump could make good on his boast to end wars in a day.
'I'm Not a Religious Guy, But I Felt Like Someone Was Telling Me Something'
Ever since starring in 1979’s The China Syndrome, Douglas has been involved in nuclear disarmament.
“Twelve days after the movie came out, Three Mile Island happened,” he told Joe Rogan on his podcast, where Douglas was promoting his memoir One Helluva Ride. “I had an epiphany. I’m not a religious guy, but I felt like somebody was telling me something. And so I became involved in understanding more about nuclear weapons, plutonium, the half-life, and all of this.”
'I Would Commit My Life for Him Getting That Nobel Peace Prize'
Douglas had a pitch for Rogan that he suggested the podcaster bring to Trump.
“[Ukraine] gave up their nuclear weapons,” he continued. “Why don’t Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin dramatically reduce, if not give up, our nuclear stockpiles? This could be the greatest thing that would happen in our generation. If he spent the next three years of his presidency negotiating with Putin, we could get rid of nuclear weapons.”
Added the movie star, “I guarantee I would commit my life for him getting that Nobel Peace Prize, because he would deserve it.”
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'It Would Be Awesome If There Were No Nuclear Weapons'
Rogan backed the concept but doubted it could work.
“It’s a great utopian idea; I agree with you,” he replied. “It would be awesome if there were no nuclear weapons … However, I don’t ever think that any country that has a military is going to give up all their nuclear weapons if there are nuclear weapons out there in the world.”
'It's One of the Few Things That Really Aligns Us Together'
Douglas speculated that Trump’s relationship with Putin might render this impossible.
“I don’t know what Putin has on Trump, or what his connection is, or why Trump always feels like he’s got to reach out to help Putin,” he said. “And 93 percent of our country, Republicans and Democrats, don’t like Putin. It’s one of the few things that really aligns us together.”