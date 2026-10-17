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Seth Meyers and Jimmy Kimmel Rip Donald Trump’s Iran Remarks and Nobel Peace Prize Hopes

Photo of Seth Meyers, Jimmy Kimmel and Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Late-night hosts didn't hold back while mocking Donald Trump after his latest remarks about Iran.

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Oct. 17 2026, Published 9:55 a.m. ET

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President Donald Trump’s remarks about Iran attacking California have given late-night hosts another reason to question both his command of language and his claim to be a peacemaker.

Seth Meyers focused on the confusion surrounding Trump’s suggestion that Iran could strike Los Angeles or San Diego, and Jimmy Kimmel widened the attack a night later, arguing that a president overseeing a war had little reason to expect the Nobel Peace Prize.

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Meyers Finds a Bigger Problem

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Image of Seth Meyers criticized President Donald Trump’s confusing remarks about Iran potentially attacking Los Angeles and San Diego during an October 5 campaign rally in Nebraska.
Source: MEGA

Seth Meyers criticized President Donald Trump’s confusing remarks about Iran potentially attacking Los Angeles and San Diego during an October 5 campaign rally in Nebraska.

Trump initially made the California remark during an October 5 campaign rally in Nebraska while discussing rising fuel prices caused by the war with Iran.

After describing those costs as a small price for protecting the country, Trump added, “Let them take out Los Angeles. Let them take out San Diego.”

Meyers said Trump appeared to be arguing that economic hardship was preferable to allowing Iran to obtain a nuclear weapon capable of striking an American city, but argued it’s still a problem that it wasn’t clear.

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Image of Seth Meyers argued that Donald Trump’s remarks raised concerns about the president’s ability to communicate clearly while discussing national security.
Source: LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS/YOUTUBE

Seth Meyers argued that Donald Trump’s remarks raised concerns about the president’s ability to communicate clearly while discussing national security.

“He’s a singularly powerful person in a singularly powerful office, so it’s bad that he speaks in mangled, incoherent half-sentences that no one can understand and works out premises on the fly like a comedian at open mic night,” the Late Night host said.

“If the president cannot speak in clear, coherent sentences that everyone can understand, that’s bad,” he added. “Especially when he’s enamored with his own power and surrounded by people who tell him he can do whatever he wants, which is why voters are furious.”

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Source: LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS/YOUTUBE
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Kimmel Predicts a Nobel Meltdown

Image of Jimmy Kimmel mocked Donald Trump’s pursuit of the Nobel Peace Prize during the October 8 episode of ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ ahead of the award announcement.
Source: JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE/YOUTUBE

Jimmy Kimmel mocked Donald Trump’s pursuit of the Nobel Peace Prize during the October 8 episode of ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ ahead of the award announcement.

Kimmel turned to Trump’s repeated pursuit of the Nobel Peace Prize on the October 8 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, hours before the new recipient was scheduled to be announced in Oslo.

“We give ourselves awards almost all year long here,” Kimmel said of Hollywood, noting that the Nobel carries singular prestige.

“And that means it is that magical time of the year when our president, Donald JD Bug Trump, cries like a newborn baby, even though he doesn’t care about the Nobel Prize at all,” he joked, before rolling a montage of the president complaining that he had repeatedly been overlooked.

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Source: JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE/YOUTUBE

Image of Jimmy Kimmel showed a montage of Donald Trump complaining about being overlooked for the Nobel Peace Prize during his late-night monologue.
Source: JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE/YOUTUBE

Jimmy Kimmel showed a montage of Donald Trump complaining about being overlooked for the Nobel Peace Prize during his late-night monologue.

“I know you’re sad about this, Donald,” Kimmel joked. “I know you were really good this year. I know you only bombed 10 fishermen and one school.”

He continued: “Everything you need to know about Donald Trump’s brain can be explained by the fact that he believes he should win a Nobel Prize for peace seven months after starting a war for no reason.”

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