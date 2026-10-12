Fox News Star Brian Kilmeade Stuns Co-Hosts With Scathing Criticism of Donald Trump Over Ukraine: 'Biggest Mistake'

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: foxnews/youtube The Fox News star shocked colleagues by blasting Donald Trump.

Kilmeade railed against Trump's growing irritation with Ukraine, saying, "The president got ticked off because Zelensky came out and said, 'Do not buy five hundred million tons of diesel,'" referring to Trump's decision to buy fuel from Russia. Campos-Duffy defended the administration's stance, arguing that Ukraine is "dependent on us" and noting that Zelensky had continued to attack Russian refineries despite Trump urging him to stop. Kilmeade vehemently rejected the defense of the Russia deal, seething over partnering with "the bad guys" and stunning his colleagues with his refusal to back down.

Article continues below advertisement

'They're the Bad Guys'

Source: MEGA Brian Kilmeade has broken ranks to blame the situation in Ukraine solely on Vladimir Putin.

“So, Zelensky’s frustrated because now all this money’s going to flow into Russia, who started this whole war unprovoked. They’re the bad guys. And there’s no way Zelensky turned down any plausible deal...” he said. “There was no plausible, practical peace effort that Vladimir Putin would participate in effectively that would end this war. There’s one person who’s responsible: Vladimir Putin. That is it. And he’s getting his a-- kicked.” The Fox News star has long publicly differed from the administration and other right-wing media figures on Eastern Europe. While Kilmeade remains a prominent conservative voice and a loyal Trump mouthpiece, he has repeatedly broken ranks to place the entirety of the blame for the war on Moscow.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'It Would Be the Biggest Mistake of His Administration'

Source: MEGA Brian Kilmeade also blamed Donald Trump's flailing war in Iran as the reason for the fuel shortage.

He blamed Trump’s war on Iran as the catalyst for the fuel shortage, saying, “The diesel fuel got stopped because Iran was blowing up the Gulf states’ oil and their refineries. And now all of a sudden there’s a new emphasis on Russia.” Campos-Duffy pushed back, saying, “The president said he wanted peace in Ukraine,” and Kilmeade replied, “Tell Vladimir Putin.” “It would be the biggest mistake of his administration to work with Russia. That is the modern Hitler of our generation,” he said. “He is the cause of all the problems in the region and now is helping Iran, will kill our guys and blow up our bases.”

Source: foxnews/youtube The Fox News star explicitly basted Vladimir Putin as 'the bad guy,' siding with Ukraine.