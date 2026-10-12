or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Fox News Star Brian Kilmeade Stuns Co-Hosts With Scathing Criticism of Donald Trump Over Ukraine: 'Biggest Mistake'

Composite photo of Donald Trump and Fox News hosts.
Source: MEGA ; foxnews/youtube

Things got a bit heated during the weekend edition of 'Fox & Friends.'

Oct. 12 2026, Published 3:36 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade shocked co-hosts during a heated on-air clash with co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy on Fox & Friends Weekend over President Donald Trump’s foreign policy decisions.

During the Sunday, October 11 broadcast, Kilmeade ripped Trump’s dealings with Russia, warning that working with Vladimir Putin would be the "biggest mistake" of Trump's administration.

The argument flared up over Trump's frustration with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and a decision regarding Russian fuel.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of The Fox News star shocked colleagues by blasting Donald Trump.
Source: foxnews/youtube

The Fox News star shocked colleagues by blasting Donald Trump.

Kilmeade railed against Trump's growing irritation with Ukraine, saying, "The president got ticked off because Zelensky came out and said, 'Do not buy five hundred million tons of diesel,'" referring to Trump's decision to buy fuel from Russia.

Campos-Duffy defended the administration's stance, arguing that Ukraine is "dependent on us" and noting that Zelensky had continued to attack Russian refineries despite Trump urging him to stop.

Kilmeade vehemently rejected the defense of the Russia deal, seething over partnering with "the bad guys" and stunning his colleagues with his refusal to back down.

Article continues below advertisement

'They're the Bad Guys'

Image of Brian Kilmeade has broken ranks to blame the situation in Ukraine solely on Vladimir Putin.
Source: MEGA

Brian Kilmeade has broken ranks to blame the situation in Ukraine solely on Vladimir Putin.

“So, Zelensky’s frustrated because now all this money’s going to flow into Russia, who started this whole war unprovoked. They’re the bad guys. And there’s no way Zelensky turned down any plausible deal...” he said. “There was no plausible, practical peace effort that Vladimir Putin would participate in effectively that would end this war. There’s one person who’s responsible: Vladimir Putin. That is it. And he’s getting his a-- kicked.”

The Fox News star has long publicly differed from the administration and other right-wing media figures on Eastern Europe.

While Kilmeade remains a prominent conservative voice and a loyal Trump mouthpiece, he has repeatedly broken ranks to place the entirety of the blame for the war on Moscow.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'It Would Be the Biggest Mistake of His Administration'

Image of Brian Kilmeade also blamed Donald Trump's flailing war in Iran as the reason for the fuel shortage.
Source: MEGA

Brian Kilmeade also blamed Donald Trump's flailing war in Iran as the reason for the fuel shortage.

He blamed Trump’s war on Iran as the catalyst for the fuel shortage, saying, “The diesel fuel got stopped because Iran was blowing up the Gulf states’ oil and their refineries. And now all of a sudden there’s a new emphasis on Russia.”

Campos-Duffy pushed back, saying, “The president said he wanted peace in Ukraine,” and Kilmeade replied, “Tell Vladimir Putin.”

“It would be the biggest mistake of his administration to work with Russia. That is the modern Hitler of our generation,” he said. “He is the cause of all the problems in the region and now is helping Iran, will kill our guys and blow up our bases.”

Image of The Fox News star explicitly basted Putin as 'the bad guy,' siding with Ukraine.
Source: foxnews/youtube

The Fox News star explicitly basted Vladimir Putin as 'the bad guy,' siding with Ukraine.

In prior broadcast segments and radio interviews, Kilmeade has directly challenged Trump’s assertions about the war, explicitly reminding listeners that "Putin is the bad guy" and "Ukraine cannot lose.”

The public dispute has highlighted deep philosophical divides within Trump-aligned conservative circles, prompting viewers on social media to question if a political "civil war" is unfolding live among the network's top hosts.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.