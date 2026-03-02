Michael J. Fox Makes Rare Appearance at the 2026 Actor Awards, Recalls 'Dumpster Diving' Before Finding 'Family Ties' Fame

Michael J. Fox was among the famous faces in the audience at the 2026 Actor Awards.

While his battle with Parkinson's disease has kept him largely out of the spotlight over the years, the Back to the Future star, 64, opted to participate in the show's annual "I Am an Actor" segment on Sunday, March 1.

"I left school and moved from Canada to L.A. to try and make it as an actor," he said as the crowd cheered. "A teacher of mine told me, Fox, you're not going to be cute forever. I didn't know what to say to that, so I said, 'Maybe just long enough, sir.'"